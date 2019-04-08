SNL 's Colin Jost and Michael Che Aren't Quite Cut Out to Be WWE Stars in WrestleMania Debut

Michael Che and Colin Jost might want to stick to their day jobs.

The Saturday Night Live Weekend Update cohosts joined a bevy of WWE superstars in New Jersey, Sunday, for WrestleMania 35.

Che, 35, and Jost, 36, paired up with the Hardy Boyz to face off against Braun Strowman in the fifth annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, ultimately falling to Strowman.

Despite a plea that “violence is not the answer” from Jost — and an attempt to self-eliminate from Che — the comedic duo was no match for Strowman, who was named the victor of the battle royal.

Before taking the ring, Jost drew boos by wearing a Cleveland Browns Odell Beckham Jr. jersey — an unwelcome sight to the local New York Giants fans in the audience, who just lost the football star in a trade.

Jost and Che’s stint with the WWE began last month, when they both appeared on Monday Night Raw. Jost got into an argument with Strowman, insulting the star by asking if wrestling was fake.

Then, during his attempt to apologize during a later Monday Night Raw episode, Jost instead landed the invite to the ring at WrestleMania.

WrestleMania is streaming live around the world on WWE Network beginning at 7 p.m. ET on April 7.