The Office stars John Krasinski and Jenna Fischer are engaged in a hilarious Twitter feud over the Stanley Cup Finals

Fans watched as the love story between Jim Halpert (John Krasinski) and Pam Beesly (Jenna Fischer) on The Office progressed at a painstaking pace, from just friends in relationships with the wrong people to long-distance lovers to married parents. Their persistent love story proved that Jim and Pam are a perfect pair, but that didn’t come without its ups and downs. Now it seems that TV’s ultimate endgame is engaged in its most heated dispute to date over a major deal-breaker: hockey.

On Tuesday, the Stanley Cup final playoff matchup was officially set to include the Boston Bruins and the St. Louis Blues. As it turns out, Krasinski and Fischer are major NHL fans and fiercely loyal to their hometown teams: Krasinski, who was born and raised in Newton, Mass. — a western suburb of Boston — cheers for the Bruins while Fischer, who grew up in St. Louis, Mo., cheers for the Blues.

As the two teams prepare to kick off a best-of-seven series on Monday, what started out as the stars showing social media support for their respective teams has snowballed into a full-blown feud that even ESPN and the NHL have jumped on.

It all started with Fischer’s motivational game day video on the Blues’ official Twitter account a couple weeks ago, which featured the actress firing up fans for the make-or-break Game 7 of the second round playoff series versus the Dallas Stars. Clearly, her cheers did the trick: the Blues ended up winning 2-1 in double overtime, allowing them to advance to the Western Conference final.

On Tuesday night, in response to the Blues victory, Krasinski realized the Stanley Cup Finals would pit him directly against his on-screen spouse and responded with a simple series of “Uh oh…” tweets: the first retweeting Fischer’s video and the second retweeting a fan-made matchup graphic.

Now, Twitter is divided between “Team Jim” and “Team Pam.” The clash produced a flood of hilarious memes that combine The Office with the NHL Stanley Cup, the crossover we didn’t know we needed, but love watching play out.

On fan referenced the hilarious moment when Michael Scott body-checked his greatest adversary, Toby Flenderson, on the ice when Dunder Mifflin made a company outing to a local ice rink for Kevin Malone’s birthday.

And, of course, someone had to bring The Office‘s resident grouch, Stanley Hudson, into the mix.

Krasinski’s Bruins have the upper-hand heading into the final, having won nine consecutive conference final games and seven consecutive playoff games. Fischer’s Blues have never taken home the Stanley Cup and haven’t seen the final in 49 years.

We can’t wait to see the Office-based banter continue between the fan-favorite power couple as Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final series kicks off Monday.

