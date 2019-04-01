Insecure 's Issa Rae Engaged to Longtime Boyfriend Louis Diame

Congratulations are in order for Issa Rae!

The actress, 34, is engaged to longtime boyfriend Louis Diame.

Rae’s Insecure costars Jay Ellis and Yvonne Orji confirmed the news while walking the red carpet at the 2019 NAACP Image Awards over the weekend.

“We’re very excited for her,” Orji told Entertainment Tonight ,with Ellis adding, “We all found out in different ways because we’re all on different text chains. We talk at different times, so we all found out at different times in different ways.”

Orji said she couldn’t be more excited for her on-screen best friend.

“The reaction was all the same, like, ‘You out here in these streets getting married, boo!?’ That was the reaction,” she said.

Rae also attended the NAACP Image Awards, but she did not comment on her current relationship status. Her rep is not commenting.

And during her appearance on The View on Monday, she played coy when asked about her ring, saying, “I have a lot of rings on my fingers.”

Rumors of her engagement first began to swirl after she was spotted wearing a diamond ring on her recent Essence magazine cover.

Rae and Diame have largely kept their relationship out of the spotlight, though the businessman has accompanied the actress on several red carpets over the years.

Rae has said hat she prefers to keep her personal life private.

“I get so much feedback about everything,” she told Marie Claire last year. “The one thing I don’t need feedback on is who I’m sleeping with.”

While speaking with Vogue, Rae expressed a similar sentiment, saying she isn’t interested in hearing fans “input” about her love life.

“I don’t want any input,” she said. “As a writer, you put everything on the table. I’ll take input on kids if I’m going to have kids. How do I not kill the kids? Work? Give me the input. Any other aspect of my life? Give me the input. But who I’m f*cking? No, I don’t need input. I’m good.”