The Game of Thrones Finale Divided Fans But These Memes Will Please Everyone

Warning: This story contains spoilers for Game of Thrones.

It’s been one hell of a dragon ride, but we’re finally done: After eight seasons, Game of Thrones aired its final episode.

Fans have journeyed to the most epic reaches of the Seven Kingdoms — from Cersei’s plotting and wine-drinking section of the realm to the godswood where Arya showed the Night King what a real warrior is.

We’ve witnessed some intense stuff throughout the series. We’ve said farewell to some fan favorites. We’ve seen revenge exacted. We’ve seen clues paid off. And the way it all concluded was bound to be a subject of great debate.

After Jon Snow decides he has no choice but to kill Daenerys following her sack of King’s Landing in the last episode, the show shifts gears and focuses on politics. Namely, who will be king now that the Iron Throne is no more. The answer, to the surprise of many, is Bran.

The final moments follow the Stark siblings as they embark on their own personal journeys: Sansa is now Queen in the North, no longer one of the Seven Kingdoms. Arya sets off on an adventure, with destination unknown. And Jon Snow makes his way beyond the Wall, after taking the black as his punishment for killing Dany.

Fans were divided over the episode. But whether one loved it, hated it, or thought it was just plain boring, all can come together to enjoy the most hilarious memes and reactions from the series finale.

Don’t cry because it’s over. Be soothed by the fact that you’ll be able to deploy these memes forever. See below for the best memes of the Game of Thrones finale.

Jon Snow

As he wandered off with the Wolflings or Otherfelds (I've already forgotten everything about the show), I think Jon Snow should have murmured, very sadly, "And THAT'S how you get away with MURDER." — Emily Nussbaum (@emilynussbaum) May 20, 2019

Daenerys

How To Lose A Guy In Ten Days (2019) pic.twitter.com/PQm1q6l1WP — Anna Silman (@annaesilman) May 20, 2019

Tyrion

The funniest moment of the whole thing, btw, is all these lords fighting for like two millennia for the throne and then Tyrion gives a three-minute speech and everyone's like "ahhh lmao eff it yeah give it to the kid in the chair" — Nate Scott (@aNateScott) May 20, 2019

Bran Stark

When you do none of the work on a group project but get all the credit #GameOfThones #branstark pic.twitter.com/ZMKYG7Dizw — Jacob Burdett (@JohnHenderson_9) May 20, 2019

Sansa won the popular vote but Bran had the electoral college. — snark hoppus. (@markhoppus) May 20, 2019

Arya Stark

ARYA STARK > CHRISTOPHER COLUMBUS — h (@youresoartdeco) May 20, 2019

TYRION: People love stories. And no one has a better story than Bran



ARYA, WHO LEARNED SHAPE-SHIFTING AND MURDERED THE INVINCIBLE ICE KING OF DEATH: Bran has what now



— Jason O. Gilbert (@gilbertjasono) May 20, 2019

Sansa Stark

Sansa after she was crowned queen of the north #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/gJBuszj2ZN — Filipe Orlando 🌏 (@MrFilipeOrlando) May 20, 2019

Why would anyone want Sansa to have the job that makes everyone crazy or evil or both? Give it to her brother the iPad and call it a day — Emily Yoshida (@emilyyoshida) May 20, 2019

Samwell Tarly

lmao is samwell tarly about to invent DEMOCRACY?? — hunter harris (@hunteryharris) May 20, 2019

Samwell saying “A Song of Ice and Fire” is a real “that’s Chappie” moment — Esther Zuckerman (@ezwrites) May 20, 2019

Brienne of Tarth

I can't stop making Brienne writing memes pic.twitter.com/FkoZW3Exdl — Charlotte Wilder (@TheWilderThings) May 20, 2019

can’t believe brienne of tarth became.....a blogger — Aaron Edwards (@aaronmedwards) May 20, 2019

Brienne spending her last scene editing Jaime's wikipedia page is a robbery — ser wikipedia brown of the free north (@eveewing) May 20, 2019

Robin Arryn

breastfeed your kids folks https://t.co/lR65lxMte6 — Anna Silman (@annaesilman) May 20, 2019