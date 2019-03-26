Game of Thrones ' Sophie Turner Says She’s Experimented with Women: ‘I Love a Soul, Not a Gender’

Sophie Turner is opening up about her romantic past, revealing in a candid new interview that she’s had romantic encounters with women before getting engaged to fiancé Joe Jonas.

The Game of Thrones actress appeared on the cover of Rolling Stone‘s April issue with her costar Maisie Williams, telling the magazine that she doesn’t find herself attracted to just one gender.

“Everyone experiments,” Turner said, with a shrug. “It’s part of growing up. I love a soul, not a gender.”

She said she immediately knew that Jonas, 29, was the one despite the fact that she never thought she’d get engaged so young — or at all.

“I was fully preparing myself to be single for the rest of my life,” she said. “I think once you’ve found the right person, you just know. I feel like I’m much older a soul than I am in age. I feel like I’ve lived enough life to know. I’ve met enough guys to know — I’ve met enough girls to know. I don’t feel 22. I feel like 27, 28.”

Turner and Jonas announced their engagement in October 2017, each posting Instagram posts of their hands interlocked. The two are set to tie the knot this summer, Jonas confirmed during an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden earlier this month.

As happy of a time as it is, Turner has said that she didn’t consider getting engaged a personal accomplishment.

“There’s this weird misconception that being married is the greatest thing that’ll ever happen to you. But I’ve always found that my career is something I work for, and when I achieve something, there’s a sense that this is the greatest thing I’ll do in my life,” she told Marie Claire last April.

“It’s lovely to be engaged,” she added. “Not like I achieved anything, but I found my person like I’d find a house that I love and want to stay in forever. There’s a sense of peace that comes with finding your person. But there’s a drive that comes with your career.”

Jonas has helped Turner find herself, especially after she went through a rough patch before he came into her life.