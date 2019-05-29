Even Stevens Star Christy Carlson Romano Reveals Her Mental Health and Alcohol Struggles

Former Even Stevens star Christy Carlson Romano is opening up about her struggles with depression and alcohol abuse after leaving the Disney Channel series.

“I have never been perfect or pulled together as my reputation or the successes of my young adulthood might suggest,” the actress, 35, wrote in an essay for Teen Vogue published Tuesday, titled “Christy Carlson Romano: My Private Breakdown.”

“I won’t be the last child actor to tell you the pitfalls of early-onset fame,” she wrote in the essay, which goes into detail about her struggle to feel like she fit in after growing up as a child actor. “But if I’ve learned anything from these experiences, it’s that being famous should come second to creating a life that you personally feel fulfilled with.”

Romano said that growing up in the theater and on TV sets, she developed an obsession with wanting a normal childhood, and dreamed about the perfect college experience as her chance to feel normal.

“I worked full days and would go home and be tutored in a different subject every night. The idea of one day having a college life became my greatest fantasy. I would watch teen movies and become intensely jealous of ‘normal’ kids, feeling, at my moodiest, like a misfit.”

But once the Kim Possible star arrived at school, Romano found that it wasn’t as perfect as she’d imagined.

“A tape inside my head softly began to play, telling me I wasn’t good enough in either the normal or entertainment world,” she said. “My personal value was irrelevant until validated by my most recent accomplishment.”

“My heart broke when I realized that I was never going to experience the teen-movie happy ending with a group of friends in a Jeep on their way to the beach,” she said. “I felt like I failed myself, and the tape that had started playing years before now started to play louder, faster, and angrier.”

She also remembered being told that leaving acting after Even Stevens ended would ruin her career.

“In retrospect, it probably did. But in my heart, I was running away from the responsibility of fame and toward a glamorized fantasy of adolescence,” she said.

