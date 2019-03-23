CBS This Morning Co-Anchor Norah O'Donnell Undergoes Emergency Appendix Surgery

Norah O’Donnell added an unexpected stop to her spring break trip this week: the hospital.
On Friday, the CBS This Morning co-anchor, 45, ended up at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston to have her appendix removed. A hospital spokesperson told the Post and Courier that O’Donnell was taken in for an emergency appendectomy and released later in the day after a successful operation.
O’Donnell shared photos of her experience on her Instagram Story. “Not what we planned for spring break,” she captioned the first snap of herself in a hospital gown.
“Operation to remove appendix before it ruptured,” she explained with another photo, going on to share a video of her being wheeled into surgery.
In a Story of her giving a thumbs-up, the anchor thanked the medical staff who took care of her, writing, “Grateful for amazing nurses, surgeons and whole team.”
O’Donnell’s husband, restaurateur Geoff Tracy, also posted on social media to thank the hospital staff and pay tribute to his wife. Next to a thumbs-up emoji, Tracy wrote that his wife is “stronger than steel.”
