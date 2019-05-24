The 'Brady Bunch' Kids Gush Over Their Newly Renovated Iconic TV Home: 'It's Very Nostalgic'

Here’s the story … of a A Very Brady Renovation!

On Wednesday, the original Brady Bunch cast members – Barry Williams (Greg), Maureen McCormick (Marcia), Christopher Knight (Peter), Eve Plumb (Jan), Mike Lookinland (Bobby) and Susan Olsen (Cindy) – gathered together on the set of HGTV’s A Very Brady Renovation to see their newly renovated, iconic TV home for the first time.

“I was totally blown away,” McCormick, 62, told PEOPLE at the taping. “I felt like I was back at Paramount Studios at stage five, walking in the front door, getting ready to film a scene. I felt Robert [Reed], Florence [Henderson] and Ann B. Davis in that living room so much. I was blown away.”

View photos The Brady Bunch house | HGTV More

“I didn’t anticipate how the whole picture would affect me,” Lookinland, 58, added.”It’s not just that the curtains match or that there’s the staircase that everybody recognizes or the perfect fireplace, it’s that it’s all together now again in one place.

A Very Brady Renovation brings all six Brady kids together for the first time in fifteen years and pairs them with HGTV designers to help renovate the house that served as the famous facade of their TV home on the series from 1969 to 1974. (All the interior scenes were filmed on a separate soundstage.)

View photos The Brady Bunch house More

Each sibling was assigned a room of the house to restore — with help from some HTGV experts along the way, including Property Brothers stars Jonathan and Drew Scott, Good Bones‘ Mina Starsiak and Karen E Laine, Flea Market Flip‘s Lara Spencer, Restored by the Fords siblings Leanne and Steve Ford and Hidden Potential‘s Jasmine Roth.

“It is very nostalgic,” Williams, 64, said. “I felt like a teenager walking in. The memories keep flooding in – episodes, scenes, what happened and what transpired. As Maureen pointed out, we can feel the presence of Robert, Florence and Annie there with us. Maybe they’re seeing it. It’ll be nice for them to enjoy it too.”

RELATED: The Brady Bunch Cast Reunites to Kick Off HGTV’s Renovation of Their Iconic TV Home

View photos The Brady Bunch | Everett More