Big Boy Theory! Johnny Galecki and Pregnant Girlfriend Alaina Meyer Reveal Sex of First Child

It all started with a big bang — of blue!

Johnny Galecki and girlfriend Alaina Meyer‘s first child on the way will be a son, the couple shared on Instagram Sunday evening, posting photos and videos from their sex-reveal party.

Friends and family gathered for the outdoor event, where they ate a variety of goodies (including pink- and blue-frosted cupcakes) as the parents-to-be announced they were having a boy with the help of blue paint.

“A day I’ll never forget,” Galecki, 44, captioned a sweet image of himself and his pregnant girlfriend sharing a smooch following the big reveal.

“To all those who voted boy you were right!” Meyer, 22, wrote of another couple photo on her Instagram story, showing Galecki sporting a huge open-mouthed grin.

PEOPLE exclusively confirmed Meyer and Galecki’s baby news earlier this month, with the couple saying in a joint statement, “We are absolutely over the moon to announce that we will soon be welcoming a little one into this crazy and wonderful world.”

“We ask that you please respect our privacy during this celebratory time for us and our families. There truly is love out there for all. We hope ours is the ember of yours, as we feel yours is the ember of ours,” they added.