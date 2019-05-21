The Bachelorette : A Contestant Tells Hannah Brown He's 'Starting to Fall in Love' During Week 2

Welcome back, Bachelor Nation.

It’s week two of Hannah Brown‘s quest to find love and it’s clear the men are already feeling the pressure (a.k.a. they have zero chill).

Let’s get straight to it.

GROUP DATE

It’s time for the first group date! Scoring a coveted spot are Grant, Luke S., Mike, Jed, Jonathan, John Paul Jones, Dylan and Luke P.

Playing off of Hannah’s Miss Alabama 2018 title, the group date is all about finding her “Mr. Right” — with a pageant competition.

The men meet Hannah at a local theater, where catwalk extraordinaire Miss J. Alexander explains the rules. Each guy will take turns modeling a Speedo, followed by a talent competition. The guys are totally down and excited to show Hannah what they’ve got (literally!).

For round one, the men take turns ripping off their robes and baring it all. Immediately, there are a few frontrunners, namely John Paul Jones and Mike. But it is Luke P. who has even the men talking.

“Luke has the body of a Greek god, my god,” says John Paul Jones. “The guy just looks amazing.”

And it is Luke P. who steals the talent competition as well. While it appears Jed might take home the crown with his original song (swoon), Luke P. does something no one anticipates.

“Hannah I know that the Mr. Right for you is a man that’s going to love you fiercely,” he says on stage. “I can’t believe I’m saying this right now, this is so crazy because it’s so soon, but I can’t hide it. Hannah, I’m genuinely starting to fall in love with you.”

While there is an eye-roll at his way-too-soon confession, Hannah appears to eat it all up. Naturally, Luke P. is crowned the winner.

Later that night, Luke P. doubles down on his profession and again, Hannah seems perfectly fine with it.

“I am glad you told me — that’s all I’ve been asking for, is for someone to fight for me,” she says. “I asked for bold and you’re bold.”

“I believe him,” she says. “It makes me feel excited.”

But it’s Jed who walks away with the group date rose after he won her over with his song earlier in the night.

ONE-ON-ONE

It’s always telling who gets chosen for the first one-on-one date of the season. This time, it’s Tyler G.

Hannah shows up at the mansion, wearing all white, to whisk him away on their date, which includes four-wheeling in the mud. Because, of course, you wear an all-white outfit four-wheeling!