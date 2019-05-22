The Bachelor 's Chris Soules Agrees to Pay $2.5 Million to Man's Family After Fatal Car Crash: Report

Chris Soules has reportedly agreed to pay $2.5 million to a farmer’s family after the man died following a car crash involving the reality star.

As part of the settlement of a civil lawsuit from January 2019 against Soules for wrongful death, which was obtained by We Are Iowa, the Bachelor alum, 37, and his parents, Gary and Linda Soules, have agreed to pay the hefty sum to the loved ones of 66-year-old war veteran Kenneth Mosher.

“For the total consideration of $2,500,000.00, Nancy Mosher, Matthew Mosher, Michael Mosher, and the Estate of Kenneth Mosher (‘claimaints’) hereby release and forever discharge Christopher Soules, Gary Soules, Linda Soules … from any and all liability whatsoever … arising out of an automobile accident that occurred on April 24, 2017,” the agreement reads, according to the outlet.

Court records obtained by the outlet also show that Mosher’s Aurora estate was worth over $3 million — over $2 million from his family’s residence and 400+ acres of farmland, as well as $641,875 in farm equipment.

His widow Nancy is reportedly listed as the estate executor and was given permission to enter the settlement agreement on January 22 of this year.

“..it is understood that claimants alleged a claim for damages in excess of the amounts paid or to be paid and the released parties dispute the extend of damages,” a settlement and release agreement reads. “however, this Release is executed as a compromise settlement of a disputed claim, liability for which is expressly denied by the parties released and the payment of the above sum does not constitute an admission of liability on the part of any person or entity.”

On Tuesday, Soules’ sentencing in his criminal case was delayed again, as both the defense and prosecution both requested a new pre-sentencing investigation, which was granted by the judge.

Soules’ attorneys did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

In November 2018, the Bachelor alum entered a conditional guilty plea.

According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE at the time, Soules “entered a plea of guilty to the crime of: Leaving the Scene of an Accident Resulting in Serious Injury, an aggravated misdemeanor.”

In the documents, the State of Iowa moved to amend the trial information — to charge Soules with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in serious injury — and Soules “filed a written guilty plea to the amended charge, conditioned his plea of guilty upon the court’s acceptance of the terms of the parties’ plea agreement.”

But, “if the court rejects the plea agreement, the defendant will be afforded the opportunity to withdraw his guilty plea,” the documents state.

According to his written conditional guilty plea, the aggravated misdemeanor charge “carries a maximum penalty of imprisonment of not more than two (2) years and/or by a fine of not more than six thousand two hundred and fifty dollars ($6,250.00) and a minimum penalty of a fine of six hundred twenty-five dollars ($625.00) along with a suspended jail sentence or a deferred judgment.”