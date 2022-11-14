‘Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium’: How to Watch the Singer’s Final U.S. Tour Performance Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Six-time Grammy winner Elton John will perform on tour for the last time in North America this Sunday — a grand finale that will be captured in a Disney+ live broadcast titled “Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium.”

The three-hour concert will also feature Dua Lipa, Kiki Dee and Brandi Carlile, Disney+ announced Nov. 14. All three artists have previously collaborated with John on top-charting songs, such as him and Lipa’s 2021 release “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)”

The massive Dodger Stadium send-off is expected to draw in over 50,000 attendees. The performance is an extension of John’s “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour and footage from the evening will be incorporated into the upcoming Disney Original documentary “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road: The Final Elton John Performances and The Years that Made His Legend.”

How to Watch ‘Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium’

“Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium” will be livestreamed exclusively on Disney+ Nov. 20 at 8 p.m. PT. The program is being produced by Fulwell 73 Productions and Rocket Entertainment.

Regular program aside, interviews with John and undisclosed, fellow celebrities will air in the minutes leading up to the main performance.

The same day, iHeartMedia will release an hour-long special called “iHeartRadio Presents Elton John’s Thank You to America: The Final Song” at 10 p.m. PT. The broadcast special includes a highlight reel of John’s career as well as a livestream of his final song and closing remarks at the Dodger Stadium show.

In anticipation of his final North American show, Select iHeartRadio AC, CHR, Classic Rock and Classic Hits stations will also chronicle John’s legacy through performances and interviews that will run from Nov. 14 to Nov. 20. Fans can also listen in on the digital station’s Big Classic Hits and Today’s Mix through the iHeartRadio website or app.

Watch the official trailer for the live concert event below.

Stream ‘Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium’ below:

