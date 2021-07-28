Elton John Condemns DaBaby After ‘HIV Misinformation and Homophobic Statements’

elton-john-on-dababy - Credit: Matt Crossick/PA Wire/AP; Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Elton John condemned DaBaby following “homophobic statements” the rapper made during his Sunday set at Miami’s Rolling Loud festival.

“We’ve been shocked to read about the HIV misinformation and homophobic statements made at a recent DaBaby show,” John tweeted Wednesday. “This fuels stigma and discrimination and is the opposite of what our world needs to fight the AIDS epidemic.”

During DaBaby’s set Sunday, the rapper inexplicably told the crowd, “If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases, that’ll make you die in two to three weeks, then put your cellphone lighter up… Fellas, if you ain’t sucking dick in the parking lot, put your cellphone lighter up.”

After tackling the HIV misinformation in DaBaby’s comments — “You can live a long and healthy life with HIV” — John added, “Homophobic and HIV mistruths have no place in our society and industry and as musicians, we must spread compassion and love for the most marginalized people in our communities. A musician’s job is to bring people together.”

(1/5) We've been shocked to read about the HIV misinformation and homophobic statements made at a recent DaBaby show. This fuels stigma and discrimination and is the opposite of what our world needs to fight the AIDS epidemic. The facts are: pic.twitter.com/MqCv3vWiz2 — Elton John (@eltonofficial) July 28, 2021

Following DaBaby’s Rolling Loud comments, his “Levitating (Remix)” collaborator Dua Lipa also criticized the rapper, “I’m surprised and horrified at DaBaby’s comments. I really don’t recognize this as the person I worked with.”

After announcing a fashion collaboration with DaBaby just over a month ago, menswear company BoohooMan also cut ties with the rapper. “boohooMAN condemn the use of homophobic language and confirm we will no longer be working with DaBaby,” the label said on social media. “Diversity and inclusion are part of the boohoo Groups DNA and we pride ourselves on representing the diverse customers we serve across the globe.”

boohooMAN condemn the use of homophobic language and confirm we will no longer be working with DaBaby. Diversity and inclusion are part of the boohoo Groups DNA and we pride ourselves on representing the diverse customers we serve across the globe. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/C2BLYFwwaN — boohooMAN (@boohooMAN) July 28, 2021

In the aftermath of Rolling Loud, DaBaby has been both defiant and apologetic. “Anybody who done ever been effected [sic] by AIDS/HIV y’all got the right to be upset, what I said was insensitive even though I have no intentions on offending anybody. So my apologies. But the LGBT community… I ain’t trippin on y’all, do you. Y’all business is y’all business,” he tweeted, but soon followed that up by noting, “& for any brands, networks, or artists that like to profit off of black rappers influence on the culture, without understanding it or having the patience to deal with what comes with the position we play in our culture… keep yo money next time.” He capped off his apology by promoting two upcoming Texas tour dates.

