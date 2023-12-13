Elsbeth
After her successful career in Chicago, Elsbeth Tascioni (Carrie Preston), an astute but unconventional attorney, utilizes her singular point of view to make unique observations and corner brilliant criminals alongside the NYPD. Based on the character featured in The Good Wife and The Good Fight, co-creators and executive producers Robert and Michelle King are back with another wildly original CBS series.