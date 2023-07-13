Elon Musk and Twitter Owe $500 Million in Unpaid Severance, New Lawsuit Alleges

Image via Getty/ALAIN JOCARD/AFP

Elon Musk and Twitter are accused of violating federal law in a new lawsuit over alleged unpaid severance in the amount of $500 million.

Per Variety, the class action complaint focuses on a severance and benefits plan employees say was previously established by Twitter through the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974. Per the Department of Labor, this federal law ensures “minimum standards for most voluntarily established retirement and health plans in private industry to provide protection for individuals in these plans.”

As first reported by Todd Spangler, lawyers acting on behalf of lead plaintiff Courtney McMillian say the law was violated upon Musk’s takeover of Twitter last year. According to McMillian's LinkedIn profile, she was employed at Twitter for a total of two years and four months, including two years as the company’s Head of Total Rewards. From August to November of last year, she held the title of Head of People Experience. In November, she was among 3,700 employees to be fired from the Muskified Twitter.

The complaint argues that Musk is “personally liable” for this type of alleged violation, due in part to the recent cock commentator having “substantially comingled his own assets and other businesses with Twitter.” Furthermore, the lawyers argue that the “current precarious financial state” of Twitter is a “direct result” of Musk’s own actions.

Following Musk’s takeover and subsequent firings, the defendants are accused of failing to pay “any of these employees the promised severance benefits” despite these employees being “entitled to no less than $500 million.”

Notably, there is zero point in reaching out to Twitter for comment about this (or anything else) these days, as its standard approach to responding to such inquiries is to reply with a poop emoji. In that spirit, allow me to share my personal thoughts on the current state of Twitter at large:

💩

