Elon Musk says he and Grimes 'semi-separated,' but 'still love each other'

Elon Musk and Grimes dated for three years.

Elon Musk and Grimes have changed the status of their relationship.

"We are semi-separated but still love each other, see each other frequently and are on great terms," the SpaceX founder told Page Six. "It's mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or traveling overseas and her work is primarily in L.A. She's staying with me now and Baby X is in the adjacent room."

Reps for Grimes did not immediately respond to Yahoo Entertainment's request for comment.

Musk and the singer, whose real name is Claire Boucher, made their debut as a couple at the Met Gala in 2018. Two years later, they welcomed their son, famously named X Æ A-XII.

He's the first child for Grimes, and the seventh for Musk, who was previously married three times to two different women, author Justine Musk (born Justine Wilson) and English actress Talulah Riley. He and Riley were married from 2010 to 2012 and again from 2013 to 2016. Then, Musk dated actress Amber Heard in 2017. (Johnny Depp infamously accused Heard of having an affair with Musk while he was still married to her, but she later said, during her messy court battle with the Pirates of the Caribbean actor, that her contact with Musk was predominantly an exchange of text messages focused on his concern for her welfare as her marriage deteriorated.)

For the most part, the unconventional couple of Musk and Grimes had been private about their romance. However, they did occasionally speak about each other. In a March 2019 Wall Street Journal profile of the Canadian musician, she described him as a "super-interesting goddamn person." Meanwhile, he praised her "artistic creativity and hyper intense work ethic."