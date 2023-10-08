Elon Musk Deletes Tweet Telling People to Follow Known Antisemite for Israel War Updates

Elon Musk recommended Sunday for his nearly 160 million X followers to follow two accounts for updates on the Gaza−Israel conflict — only for CNN journalist Jake Tapper to prove one of them has a history of antisemitic content.

In a since-deleted tweet that was screenshotted and shared by Tapper, Musk wrote, “For following the war in real-time, @WarMonitors and @sentdefender are good.”

He added, “It is also worth following direct sources on the ground. Please add interesting options in replies below.”

In his own tweet, Tapper had the receipts on War Monitor with screenshots of one derogatory message sent to a user named Avi Kaner. He wrote, “Elon Musk lauds this bigot as a good source of information, part Infiniti.”

Elon Musk lauds this bigot as a good source of information, part Infiniti pic.twitter.com/n318hVaJaW — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) October 8, 2023

Musk separately tweeted on Sunday, “As always, please try stay as close to the truth as possible, even for stuff you don’t like. This platform aspires to maximize signal/noise of the human collective.”

At that, Twitter user Tommy Vietor shot down Musk’s messaging, replying, “This site is a cesspool of disinformation. You have made it exponentially worse, and just this morning you recommended an account known to spread lies and antisemitism. Other than that, great job.”

This site is a cesspool of disinformation. You have made it exponentially worse, and just this morning you recommended an account known to spread lies and antisemitism. Other than that, great job. — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) October 8, 2023

Musk soon found himself chastising War Monitor after the account listed the names of “Twenty martyrs (numerous families) murdered in an airstrike on their home in Beit Hanoun, Gaza tonight.”

Musk replied, “‘Martyrs’ is not an objective or accurate word, nor is ‘murdered.’ The former implies dying for a cause in battle and the latter implies a deliberate attempt to kill those specific people.”

“While reporting both sides is fair, please use maximally accurate words or I must withdraw my recommendation to follow your account,” he concluded.

“Martyrs” is not an objective or accurate word, nor is “murdered”.



The former implies dying for a cause in battle and the latter implies a deliberate attempt to kill those specific people.



While reporting both sides is fair, please use maximally accurate words or I must… — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 8, 2023

Last month a group of Jewish leaders published a letter accusing Twitter of antisemitism and Musk of allowing bigotry to run rampant on the platform.

They wrote, “X has become a breeding ground for antisemitism and represents one of the largest dangers to Jews in years. If something does not change, we know what will happen: hate speech and radicalization are always the precursor to violence.”

The post Elon Musk Deletes Tweet Telling People to Follow Known Antisemite for Israel War Updates appeared first on TheWrap.