Elon Musk Calls Mark Zuckerberg A “Chicken” After Meta Founder Suggests To “Move On” From Fight

Elon Musk is firing back at Mark Zuckerberg after the Meta founder called to “move on” from the fight with the X/Twitter owner.

Musk and Zuckerberg had agreed to a match that would be streamed on their respective social media platforms but no date was ever agreed on by the billionaires. Tired of waiting, Zuckerberg released a statement saying it was time to forget about their caged fight.

Following Zuckerberg’s statement, Musk has taken to X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, to throw some jabs at his opponent.

“Zuck is a chicken,” Musk posted.

In another post where an X user suggested Zuckerberg was “trying to chicken out” in the fight versus Musk, the latter replied, “He can’t eat at chic fil a because that would be cannibalism.”

Replying to another user Musk added, “Can’t wait to bang on his door tomorrow.”

Zuckerberg took to Threads earlier today to call out Musk saying, “I think we can all agree Elon isn’t serious and it’s time to move on. I offered a real date. Dana White offered to make this a legit competition for charity. Elon won’t confirm a date, then says he needs surgery, and now asks to do a practice round in my backyard instead.”

He continued, “If Elon ever gets serious about a real date and official event, he knows how to reach me. Otherwise, time to move on. I’m going to focus on competing with people who take the sport seriously.”

Zuckerberg was referring to a text exchange he had with Musk where the Tesla owner suggested they do a “practice bout” beforehand.

“If you still want to do a real MMA fight, then you should train on your own and let me know when you’re ready to compete,” Zuckerberg replied to Musk’s suggestion. “I don’t want to keep hyping something that will never happen, so you should either decide you’re going to do this and do it soon, or we should move on.”

Musk told Zuckerberg that he would be in Palo Alto on Monday and proposed to “fight in [Zuckerberg’s] Octagon,” adding, “I have not been practicing much, apart from a brief bout with Lex Fridman today. While I think it is very unlikely, give our size difference, perhaps you are a modern day Bruce Lee and will somehow win.”

Zuck is a chicken — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 13, 2023

He can’t eat at chic fil a because that would be cannibalism — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 13, 2023

Can’t wait to bang on his door tomorrow 🤣 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 13, 2023

This is the full message: pic.twitter.com/UzbKoIkFOc — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 13, 2023

