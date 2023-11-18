Elon Musk Calls Advertisers ‘Oppressors’ of ‘Free Speech’ After Exodus Following Antisemitic Tweets

Natalie Korach
·2 min read
72
Britta Pedersen-Pool/Getty Images
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Just hours after losing major advertisers on X thanks to his expressing support for antisemitic statements, Elon Musk slammed the departing companies as “the greatest oppressors,” of free speech while hawking the social media’s paid subscription service.

Major advertisers on X announced the suspension of marketing on the social media platform on Friday, coming after Musk faced backlash for agreeing with a post on X that glorified a deeply rooted antisemitic conspiracy theory, calling the bigoted statement “actual truth.” The advertisers pausing ads on the platform included Disney, Warner Bros., Paramount, Sony, Lionsgate, Apple, and IBM.

On Friday night, however, Musk could be seen on X encouraging users to sign up for the platform’s paid subscription service, which would prevent ads from showing up in the timeline.

“Premium+ also has no ads in your timeline,” Musk wrote.

The billionaire owner of X continued “Many of the largest advertisers are the greatest oppressors of your right to free speech.”

Shortly after the mass advertiser exodus ensued, Musk posted on X that terms such as “decolonization” and “from the river to the sea” “imply genocide,” are against the platform’s terms of service and will result in suspension.

This was then reposted by Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt who offered a strangely timed message of support for Musk.

“This is an important and welcome move by @elonmusk,” Greenblatt wrote on X. “I appreciate this leadership in fighting hate.”

Musk threatened to sue the ADL only two months ago, placing blame on the organization for a severe dip in advertising revenue, which after today has certainly only become steeper.

On Thursday, Media Matters For America published a report which found advertisements from companies like IBM, Apple, Oracle and Xfinity alongside harmful content on X.

X CEO Linda Yaccarino attempted to quell concerns by posting on Thursday that “X’s point of view has always been very clear that discrimination by everyone should stop across the board — I think that’s something we can and should all agree on.”

The post Elon Musk Calls Advertisers ‘Oppressors’ of ‘Free Speech’ After Exodus Following Antisemitic Tweets appeared first on TheWrap.

Recommended Stories

  • Apple, Disney among brands reportedly pulling ads from X amid growing antisemitic content backlash

    Apple has opted to “pause” all advertising on the platform after its ads were discovered near pro-Nazi posts and X owner Elon Musk appeared to publicly endorse an antisemitic conspiracy theory.

  • Backlash builds after Elon Musk called an antisemitic conspiracy theory the 'actual truth'

    Elon Musk has encouraged extremists and white supremacists throughout his yearlong tenure as the owner of X, formerly Twitter, but this week he still managed to push the limits of what behavior mainstream users — and advertisers — will tolerate. On Wednesday, Musk endorsed a post from an X user accusing Jewish communities of spreading "dialectical hatred against whites." The statement was itself a reply to a different X post sharing a PSA video from the Foundation to Combat Antisemitism along with criticism of anonymous users who post "Hitler was right" online.

  • Apple to pause advertising on X after Musk endorses antisemitic post

    One of X's key advertisers, Apple, will pause its advertising on the platform, according to a report from Axios. Apple follows in the footsteps of advertisers like IBM and the European Commission, who have suspended ads on X amid increased on-platform antisemitism. Per research from the Center for Countering Digital Hate, X has failed to moderate hate speech on its platform that promotes antisemitic conspiracies, praises Hitler and dehumanizes Muslims and Palestinians.

  • Judge rejects X's attempt nullify its FTC privacy settlement

    A judge has rejected Elon Musk's request to remove the FTC's consent decree on X.

  • Elon Musk says X is changing its algorithm to highlight smaller accounts

    The company formerly known as Twitter is preparing to roll out a "major update" to its algorithm, according to a recent post by X owner Elon Musk. While today the app's For You feed surfaces popular and trending posts from its broader network alongside highlights from those you follow, the new algorithm will surface posts from smaller accounts, Musk said. It would also allow smaller creators the opportunity to be discovered by a wider audience, which fits into Musk's plan to turn X into a creator platform.

  • X runs 'timeline takeover' ad promoting anti-trans film

    Thursday on X (Twitter), all users saw the same pinned topic under the "What's happening?" sidebar. As part of a "timeline takeover" -- which gives advertisers "priority access to logged-in users' first impression of the day" -- conservative media nonprofit PragerU is promoting the hashtag "#DETRANS" to advertise its new film about "the stories of detransitioners." The organization has been criticized for doubting climate change and downplaying the realities of slavery. In a press release, PragerU noted that it chose X specifically for its ad campaign "as it is one of the least censored social media platforms" after being purchased by Elon Musk.

  • Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders hurt in blowout loss to Washington State

    Shedeur Sanders' injury only added to Colorado's miserable night in Pullman.

  • What to know about NBA in-season tournament: Standings, team groups, Las Vegas hosts semifinals, championship

    The first NBA in-season tournament continues Friday with group play and concludes Dec. 9 with the championship game.

  • Change in X's terms indicate EU researchers will get API access

    After taking over Twitter last year, Elon Musk famously yanked API access from third-party apps and changed API pricing tiers to make it difficult for researchers to access and study the platform's data. Now the company he's since renamed X has backtracked in the European Union where legal obligations in the bloc's Digital Services Act (DSA) require larger platforms (so called VLOPs) to provide data access to external researchers doing public interest research on systemic risks.

  • Angel Reese sits out LSU game after benching amid messy situation in Baton Rouge

    There has been a lot of public sniping around LSU in the last few days, with Reese at the center.