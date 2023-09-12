Elon Musk Bio Includes Disturbing Claim That He Shared Grimes C-Section Pic

A new biography of Elon Musk reportedly contains a disturbing anecdote from pop star Grimes about the billionaire’s behavior during the birth of one of their children.

In an excerpt from Walter Isaacson’s book “Elon Musk” shared by People, the “Oblivion” singer reportedly told the author that Musk took a photo of her as she was having a cesarean section and sent it to her friends, brothers and father.

“He was just clueless about why I’d be upset,” she told Isaacson, according to People.

Isaacson shadowed the SpaceX and Tesla mogul for three years to write the biography, but has reportedly since walked back a major claim regarding Musk’s use of Starlink satellites amid Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

Isaacson previously wrote the definitive biography of late Apple founder Steve Jobs.

The author revealed elsewhere in the biography that Musk and Grimes secretly welcomed a third child, named Techno Mechanicus. The alleged midbirth photograph was chronicled in a section about their first son, X Æ A-Xii, however, whom the parents reportedly call “X.”

The two reportedly met in 2018 after chatting on Twitter, which Musk acquired in 2022 for $44 billion and renamed X. According to another excerpt from Isaacson’s book, Musk quizzed Grimes on “The Lord of the Rings” and showed off his Tesla on their first dates.

Grimes and Elon Musk first reportedly started dating in 2018 and now share three children.

Grimes and Elon Musk first reportedly started dating in 2018 and now share three children.

“The next night, while driving her to a restaurant, he showed how fast the car accelerated, then took his hands off the wheel, covered his eyes, and let her experience Autopilot,” Isaacson wrote in the book. “‘I was like, oh shit, this guy is fucking crazy,’ she says.”

The on-again, off-again couple has broken up and reunited multiple times. Grimes appeared to suggest on social media last week that Musk is keeping her son from her, according to screenshots, though she has since deleted the post.

The couple shares a 1-year-old daughter named Exa Dark Sideræl, whose nickname is “Y.” Musk and Grimes were recently spotted vacationing together in Portofino, Italy, according to Page Six.

Musk welcomed twins with one of his executives in 2021, according to Insider, and has five other surviving children with an ex-wife. The X owner, who has been accused of allowing hate speech to proliferate on his platform, has reportedly urged “smart people” to have more children.

“Elon Musk” was published Tuesday and spans 688 pages.

Related...