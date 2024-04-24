Elliott Wilson Named Editorial Director of UPROXX, HipHopDX & Dime Magazine as Brands Come Under New Ownership

Elliott “YN” Wilson is re-entering the journalistic landscape after being named editorial director of hip-hop journalism overseeing UPROXX, HipHopDX and Dime Magazine. The news follows the announcement on Wednesday (April 24) that all three brands were acquired by media veteran Jarret Myer to form UPROXX Studios alongside Complex alum Rich Antoniello and will.i.am.

“I’m thrilled for this new chapter of my illustrious career and to work with proven winners like Jarret, Rich and will,” Wilson tells Billboard. “My focus is on elevating the three rising brands — UPROXX, HipHopDX and Dime — to greater heights and to help shape the future of media and culture. The fun begins.”

Wilson will continue holding down his role as co-host of the Rap Radar podcast with Brian “B. Dot” Miller. In the past, Wilson worked at TIDAL and also served as editor-in-chief of XXL from 1999 to 2008.

UPROXX Studios will operate as an independent company, with Antoniello serving as partner/executive chairman and will.i.am aboard as partner/investor. The move to acquire the trio of brands along with other Warner Music Group assets comes about two months after WMG CEO Robert Kyncl announced in an internal memo obtained by Billboard that Warner was looking to find a suitor to offload HipHopDX and UPROXX after nearly six years in business together.

“We’re in an exclusive process for the potential sale of the news and entertainment websites UPROXX and HipHopDX, with more to say on that soon,” Kyncl said in February.

Will.i.am’s FYI AI technology and FYI radio will also be an integral part of UPROXX Studios’ operating systems in the ever-evolving media industry.

“Innovation is in our DNA,” will.i.am said in a statement. “Our continuous pursuit of developing new mediums and platforms will reshape the future of creative expression. We are crafting products and experiences so groundbreaking that they compel the world of media to evolve alongside us. This is our mandate as pioneers of culture.”

UPROXX Studios CEO Myer expects the company to be a pioneer in the media space with its investments in technology and forward thinking.

“We’re doubling down on growth. Expect significant investments in our brands, team, and the experiences we offer — both creators and audiences alike,” he added. “Through its partnership with FYI, UPROXX Studios embraces pioneering technology and also signals its commitment to fostering creativity and pushing the limits of digital expression.”

