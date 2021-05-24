Elliot Page shares shirtless poolside photo: 'First swim trunks'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Taryn Ryder
·Writer, Yahoo Entertainment
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Elliot Page shares a photo of his
Elliot Page shares a photo of him wearing his "first" pair of swim trunks. (Photo: Instagram)

Elliot Page is ready for summer — and he looks happier than ever.

In an Instagram photo posted on Monday, the actor beamed shirtless by a pool as he wore his "first" pair of swim trunks. Page, who came out as transgender in December, included the hashtags "transjoy" and "transisbeautiful."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by @elliotpage

The Umbrella Academy star, 34, was flooded with positive comments from his famous friends.

"Hot," Miley Cyrus wrote with a heart.

"You look amazing," Nina Dobrev said, adding, "And most of all happy."

"Dude I see why you crushed me on that workout!" Page's co-star, Justin Cornwell, shared.

"Okkk summer ready," Umbrella Academy star Justin Min wrote.

Page recently opened up to Oprah Winfrey on AppleTV+'s The Oprah Conversation about feeling "comfortable in my body for probably the first time." The Juno star discussed having top surgery, a procedure to remove breast tissue, which he said has given him "euphoria in my body." Page added he's finally able to "look at myself in the mirror and feel good about what I see."

"I wanted to share with people just how much it has changed my life," he told Winfrey. "Not only has it been life-changing for me, I do believe it's life-saving — and it's the case for so many people. And because there's such an attack on trans health care right now, when already there's such lack of access or trans people who don't even want to go to the doctor. What you are hearing from certain lawmakers are actual complete and utter — they're lies."

Page continued, "The reality of the health care is that it's supported by medical institutions and it saves lives. If you are going to do this and if you are also not going to allow trans kids to play sports, children will die and it really is that simple."

When asked what he finds the most joy in these days, Page said it's "getting out of the shower and the towel's around your waist and you're looking at yourself in the mirror and you're just like: There. I. Am. I'm not having the moment where I'm panicked... It's being able to touch my chest and feel comfortable in my body for probably the first time." 

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

Recommended Stories

  • Joseph Gordon-Levitt to Star as Uber CEO in Showtime Series From ‘Billions’ Writers

    Showtime has ordered am anthology series with the first season set to tackle the rise of ride-sharing app Uber. Joseph Gordon-Levitt will star. The series, “Super Pumped,” was first announced as being in development in 2019, though it was not planned as anthology at the time. Each season will now explore a story that rocked […]

  • Ian Somerhalder praises wife Nikki Reed for getting him out of millions in debt after a 'terrible business situation'

    "The Vampire Diaries" star revealed in an Instagram post that he was in an "eight-figure hole" and Reed "devoted her life" to getting him out of it.

  • Too Close

    Award-winning actresses Emily Watson and Denise Gough lead Too Close, a psychological mini-series written by author and actress Clara Salaman. Acclaimed actress Thalissa Teixeira, whose credits include the Sky comedy drama Two Weeks to Live and the BBC Two love story Trigonometry, also stars. Too Close focuses on the compelling and dangerous relationship between forensic psychiatrist Dr Emma Robertson (Emily Watson) who is assigned to work with Connie Mortensen (Denise Gough) a woman accused of

  • Royal Fans Are Flipping Out Over Prince William's Muscles in New Vaccine Photo

    I would like to remove myself from this narrative. 😅

  • 'Endangered Species' sneak peek: 'This is Africa'

    A scene from the film 'Endangered Species,' which stars real life husband-and-wife, Jerry O'Connell and Rebecca Romijn.&nbsp;

  • Dwayne Johnson Jokes About Watching A Quiet Place with His Daughters — and John Krasinski Reacts

    Dwayne Johnson admitted that he and his two daughters Tiana, 3, and Jasmine, 5, actually watched The Lion King "for the 8,000th time"

  • People have questions about new paparazzi photos of Taika Waititi, Rita Ora, and Tessa Thompson

    Paparazzi photos of Rita Ora, Taika Waititi, and Tessa Thompson were widely shared on social media over the weekend.

  • Justin Bieber Shaved Off His Locs and Looks a Whole Lot Better for It

    The pop star debuted his new buzzcut a month after fans accused him of cultural appropriation.

  • Andrew Yang Lists His ‘Favorite Racial Stereotypes’ in Self-Owning Ziwe Interview

    ShowtimeHe once called himself the “Math Guy,” Politico labeled him the “most prominent Asian American political figure in the country,” and now he can add “comedian” to the list. He is Ziwe’s latest “iconic” guest: Andrew Yang.In the third episode of Ziwe Fumudoh’s Showtime series, titled “Wealth Hoarders,” Yang appears from inside a campaign office in his so-far successful campaign for New York City mayor. There’s a reason the former presidential candidate and current New York City mayoral candidate is joining the new show in the spirit of previous “iconic” guests like Caroline Calloway and Alison Roman.If you’re unfamiliar with Ziwe’s line of questioning, you need only watch the first minute of Yang’s interview with her: “Who are your top four billionaires?” she asks him. Yang immediately answers “Michael Bloomberg” before listing three or four other popular and famous people of color (including Oprah because “she seems tremendous”) who probably also have a ton of money. Just like the promotional clip posted by Ziwe on Twitter, in which Yang struggles to name a Jay-Z song after claiming to like hip-hop in the ’90s and ’00s, his answers are indicative of his propensity to pander inauthentically to non-white people. For the record, he did name a couple of Jay-Z songs eventually… “Encore” and “‘Ninjas’ in Paris.” Take from that what you will.i asked new york mayoral candidate andrew yang what his favorite jay z song is pic.twitter.com/UV8tQJXta1— ziwe (@ziwe) May 22, 2021 Ziwe’s subtle roast began before Yang was even introduced on camera. In a skit parodying wealthy businessmen-turned-politicians, she says, “This isn’t about whether I win or lose, it’s about boosting my profile. So vote for me, or don’t.” It’s a common critique of wealthy men who have used their riches to run vanity campaigns, including Yang, even though he is apparently not as rich as we originally thought. But while viewers (both supporters and haters) might not find the ultimate viral “gotcha” moment they were looking for in the episode, it’s what Yang refused to say in his eight-minute interview that was ultimately more striking.The first real dig at Yang begins when Ziwe cites the multiple jokes he made during his 2020 presidential campaign using nerdy stereotypes related to his Asian identity. Ziwe asks: “Have you been a comedian all your life or is this a newfound passion?” He responds that it’s “new,” then in a roundabout way explains how he wasn’t anything like those stereotypes at all growing up, but rather an angsty Asian skater boy who at one point also became a gym buff. Still, Yang has since embraced the idea of the model minority, making his identity as an independent, wealthy, entrepreneurial, non-establishment Asian American candidate from New York the mainstay of his brand.Next question: “What are your favorite racial stereotypes?” A question he seriously answers by saying, “I guess I’ve gotta stick to the Asian ones,” before stating that Asians love food, bubble tea, and are scared of their parents. The guy who “knows a lot of doctors” and “likes tests,” as Ziwe reminds us that Yang has joked on the campaign trail, wanted to stick to the benign stuff in his answer. Nothing about “being good at math” or any of the problematic clichés that somehow worked fine as the centerpiece of his presidential campaign. If he is going to buy into stereotypes, next time he should say that Asians love watching baseball. It would fall in line with his own advice from a Washington Post op-ed about making us “part of the cure” by engaging in more “American” activities to prove we are not to blame for COVID-19. By the end of the interview, Yang doubles down on his commitment to increasing the police presence on New York City subways, refuses to take a stance on apartheid (I guess that’s controversial now?), and essentially dodges the “should billionaires exist?” question. His answers are all reflective of qualities that previously earned him the praise of former White House speechwriter and generally repulsive human being, Stephen Miller. If a white nationalist best known for caging brown babies in steel refrigerators says that you’re doing things right, then you might want to take a step back and ask yourself: what the hell am I doing wrong? Yang has not come out and condemned Trump’s immigration czar or his support, an extremely easy and politically expedient thing to do.Ziwe asks Yang at one point: “How can voters trust you to run New York when you can’t even stay loyal to a basketball team?” Good for the Knicks, because Ziwe could easily have stopped at “How can voters trust you?”How can we trust someone who sold out his own with Asian stereotypes to carry on a doomed campaign, at a time when these stereotypes directly affect society’s perception of us, often isolate the most vulnerable within our communities, and are a major reason for why we’ve become the target of hate crimes and racially-motivated attacks? How can we trust someone who, when faced with news of Palestinian civilians being disproportionately killed in Israeli airstrikes, chose to “stand with our brothers and sisters in Israel who face down terrorism”? How can we trust someone who proclaims his desire to be the “anti-poverty mayor” but would use his universal basic income plan to dismantle existing social safety net structures?But perhaps more importantly: How can New Yorkers trust someone whose favorite subway station is the one in Times Square?Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • NFL investigates claim team told Chung he was ‘not the right minority’ for job

    Korean American says remark made during coaching interviewLeague is attempting to diversify coaching ranks Eugene Chung during his time on the Philadelphia Eagles coaching staff. Photograph: George Gojkovich/Getty Images The NFL is investigating an allegation by the former New England Patriots player Eugene Chung that he was told he was “not the right minority” during an interview for a coaching role. Chung, who is Korean American, did not name the team allegedly involved. He said the comment came after he was initially told he was “not really a minority”. “I was like, ‘Wait a minute. The last time I checked, when I looked in the mirror and brushed my teeth, I was a minority,’” he told the Boston Globe. When Chung asked what the interviewer meant he was told he was “not the right minority that we’re looking for.” The 51-year-old played five seasons in the NFL before serving as an assistant coach for the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs. “I asked about [the comment], and as soon as the backtracking started, I was like, ‘Oh no, no, no, no, no, you said it. Now that it’s out there, let’s talk about it,’” Chung said. “It was absolutely mind-blowing to me that, in 2021, something like that is actually a narrative.” The NFL said on Monday it is reviewing Chung’s comments. “That comment is completely inappropriate and contrary to league values and workplace policies,” the league said in its statement. “The NFL and its clubs are committed to providing equal employment opportunities to all personnel in a manner that is consistent with our commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion.” The Fritz Pollard Alliance, which promotes diversity in the NFL, said it was disappointed by Chung’s story. “If the comments regarding his status as a Korean American are true, it’s further evidence the NFL’s actual hiring practices are still riddled with discrimination,” said the group in a statement. The NFL has come under increasing pressure to diversify its coaching ranks. While the majority of players are Black, the overwhelming majority of coaches are white. Chung, though, does not directly blame the league for his experiences. “I’m not sitting here bashing the league at all, because there are great mentors and there are great coaches that embrace the difference,” Chung said. “It’s just when the Asians don’t fit the narrative, that’s where my stomach churns a little bit.”

  • Bruno Mars Becomes First Artist With Diamond Certification for 5 Singles

    Grammy award-winning star Bruno Mars has become the first artist to have five singles granted diamond certification by the Recording Industry Association Of America (RIAA). Extraordinary feat: The RIAA announced the achievement on Saturday via a press release and a tweet that congratulated the 35-year-old singer-songwriter. Mars brought his total certifications to five after “That’s What I Like” reached 10 million certification units (streams and sales)  and “When I Was Your Man” reached 11 million.

  • "Born This Way" and Beyond: The Inside Story Behind Some of Lady Gaga's Biggest Hits

    In celebration of the 10th anniversary of Lady Gaga's iconic Born This Way on May 23, an inside look at some of her biggest hits courtesy frequent collaborator DJ White Shadow.

  • 10 white sneakers to wear all summer long

    Choose from a crisp Air Jordan 1 model to a platform option from Sam Edelman.

  • Useful cooking hacks picked up from working in a restaurant

    Mike is a seasoned chef who uses his TikTok platform to share little known hacks. The post Useful cooking hacks picked up from working in a restaurant appeared first on In The Know.

  • Why the 2021 Billboard Music Awards Is Especially Important for Alicia Keys

    What can you expect from Alicia Keys' Billboard Music Awards performance? E!'s exclusive chat with the R&B hit maker is just a scroll away.

  • Drake Had a Sweet Moment With Son Adonis on Stage at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards

    Drake's son joined him for their first public event together as Drake accepted the Artist of the Decade award.

  • This Is Us producer teases 'satisfying and twisty' wedding finale that offers 'big answers'

    "It's a great reflection of where we are getting to as a country that these characters get to all come together for this big life event for Kevin,' says co-showrunner Isaac Aptaker.

  • Demi Lovato says complimenting a person's weight loss can be 'harmful': 'I am more than the shell for my soul that is my body'

    The pop star shared how their experience with eating disorders makes comments about their body unwelcome.

  • Jewelry store employee exposes alleged affair in fiery TikTok post: 'This girl is doing God's work'

    Cheaters, watch your backs.

  • Cap charge for a Russell Wilson trade plummets next week

    With the talk of a Julio Jones trade potentially happening after June 1, there’s another player who could still be traded — and whose trade would result in a much more manageable cap charge — as of next Wednesday. Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, if traded today, would prompt a $39 million cap acceleration. As of [more]