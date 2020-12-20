Elliot Page Says Fans' 'Love and Support' Has Been the 'Greatest Gift' After Coming Out as Transgender

Elliot Page is feeling thankful after coming out as a non-binary, transgender person.

On Sunday, the 33-year-old Oscar nominee shared a selfie while thanking fans for their continued "love and support," writing, "From the bottom of my heart, thank you. Your love and support has been the greatest gift. Stay safe. Be there for each other."

Page then gave a shout-out to two organizations that provide resources and advocate for transgender rights. "If you are able, support @transanta and @translifeline See you in 2021 Xoxo Elliot," the actor added.

Earlier this month, Page, known for starring in the 2007 breakout film Juno, released a lengthy and heartfelt statement on Twitter and Instagram, and shared: "I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot."

"I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life," he wrote. "I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey. I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self. I’ve been endlessly inspired by so many in the trans community."

"Thank you for your courage, your generosity and ceaselessly working to make this world a more inclusive and compassionate place. I will offer whatever support I can and continue to strive for a more loving and equal society," Page added. "I also ask for patience. My joy is real, but it is also fragile. The truth is, despite feeling profoundly happy right now and knowing how much privilege I carry, I am also scared. I’m scared of invasiveness, the hate, the 'jokes' and of violence."

The Umbrella Academy star continued, "To all trans people who deal with harassment, self-loathing, abuse and the threat of violence every day: I see you, I love you and I will do everything I can to change this world for the better. Thank you for reading this. All my love, Elliot."

Page's wife, Emma Portner, showed her support on social media.

"I am so proud of @elliotpage. Trans, queer and non-binary people are a gift to this world," the 26-year-old professional dancer, who married Page in 2018, shared on her personal Instagram account. (Portner has since deleted her account.)

"I also ask for patience & privacy but that you join me in the fervent support of trans life every single day," Portner added. "Elliot’s existence is a gift in and of itself. Shine on sweet E. Love you so much."

In February 2019, Page opened up about the pressure to hide his sexuality when he started working as an actor in Hollywood.

"I was distinctly told, by people in the industry, when I started to become known: 'People cannot know you’re gay,'" the actor, who came out in 2014, recalled during an interview with PorterEdit.

Page also recalled feeling "pressured — forced in many cases — to always wear dresses and heels for events and photoshoots," and dismissed the stereotype that gay women follow a strict dress code, adding, "as if lesbians don’t wear dresses and heels."

"I will never let anyone put me in anything I feel uncomfortable in ever again," Page said.