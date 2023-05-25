Elliot Page "Grateful to Be Here and Alive" After Transition Journey

As Elliot Page prepares to share more of his story with the world, he's recalling some of the most difficult moments of his journey.

The Umbrella Academy actor, who came out as transgender in 2020, will soon release his memoir, Pageboy. In the book, Elliot discusses his relationship with his body and topics such as mental health, assault, love, relationships and sex, according to People.

"There's obviously been very difficult moments. I do feel like I kind of barely made it in many ways," Elliot told the magazine, regarding his personal journey. "But today, I'm just me and grateful to be here and alive and taking one step at a time."

People published an excerpt of the first chapter, in which he writes about a same-sex friendship that turned intimate months before the premiere of Juno, the 2007 movie that earned him an Oscar nomination.

"My experience as a trans person and this life I have, and the privilege I have does not represent the reality of most trans lives," Elliot told the outlet, but added that he thinks representation and visibility is "crucial."

He also said, "I think this period of not just hate, of course, but misinformation or just blatant lies about LGTBQ+ lives, about our healthcare, it felt like the right time."

The X-Men actor's comments were published May 25, two weeks after he shared a new shirtless photo on Instagram, along with a joyful affirmation about his physical transformation.

"Dysphoria used to be especially rife in the summer," the 36-year-old captioned the May 10 post. "No layers, just a T-shirt - or layers and oh so sweaty - constantly looking down, readjusting my oversized T. It feels so f'ing good soaking in the sun now, I never thought I could experience this, the joy I feel in my body."

The star continued, "I am so grateful for what gender affirming care has allowed me and I look forward to sharing more of my journey soon. #transjoy"

Pageboy is set for release June 6.

