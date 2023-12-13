Elliot Page Boards Oscar-Qualifying LGBTQ+ Short ‘An Avocado Pit’ as Executive Producer (EXCLUSIVE)

Naman Ramachandran
·2 min read
Elliot Page, and Matt Jordan Smith and Tuck Dowrey of Page’s production company Pageboy Productions, have joined writer-director Ary Zara’s short “An Avocado Pit” as executive producers.

The film follows the meeting of Larissa, a trans woman and Claudio, a cis man. The two polar opposites come together to enjoy an evening side by side, dancing their differences away.

“An Avocado Pit” won Oscar-qualifying awards at Outfest and Guadalajara International Film Festival, the grand jury special mention for best lead acting at the AFI Festival and the best queer short award and the international student prize at Festival du Court Métrage de Clermont Ferrand, France.

The film is produced by Lisbon-based Take It Easy, with Andreia Nunes and Frederico Serra serving as producers. It stars Portuguese actor Ivo Canelas and trans actress Gaya de Medeiros.

Zara is a transgender person, activist, writer and director who studied cinema in Lisbon and Austin and participated at the 2023 Torino Film Lab, developing their first feature film.

Page, Jordan Smith and Dowrey said: “’An Avocado Pit’ is exactly the kind of project we at Pageboy Productions are drawn to. We are proud to board this short and it is an honor to amplify Ary Zara’s important work.”

The film has cinematography by Leandro Ferrão and is being distributed by Travelling Distribution. It will compete in the best live action short film category at the 96th Academy Awards.

Oscars voting timeline:

Dec. 14-18 – Oscars preliminary voting in nine categories with varying numbers to be shortlisted — documentary feature (15), documentary short subject (10), international feature (15), makeup and hairstyling (10), sound (10), original score (15), original song (15), animated short film (10), live action short film (10) and visual effects (10).

Dec. 21 – Oscars shortlist announced in nine categories (documentary feature, documentary short, international feature, makeup and hairstyling, sound, original score, original song, animated short film, live action short and visual effects.

Jan. 11-16, 2024 – Oscar nominations voting begins for eligible members.

Jan. 23, 2024 – 96th Oscar nominations announced.

