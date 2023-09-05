Elliot Grainge’s 10K Projects Launches Joint Venture With Warner Music

After weeks of rumors, it’s official: Elliot Grainge’s 10K Projects, home to releases by Trippie Redd, Ice Spice, Iann Dior and more, has launched a joint venture with Warner Music Group.

According to the announcement, the label, which was founded by Grainge — son of Universal Music chairman/CEO Lucian Grainge — in 2016, will become a standalone label within the WMG ecosystem, bringing its roster and team into the WMG fold. Grainge will remain CEO of 10K Projects, guiding the company along with Co-Presidents Zach Friedman and Tony Talamo; Grainge will also join WMG’s global leadership team.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed; however, Ice Spice’s future recordings are not part of the deal and she will continue to record for Capitol Music Group.

10K Projects’ artist roster also includes controversial rapper 6ix9ine and pop duo Surfaces, as well as like Aitch, YTB Fatt, Sxmpra, Coin, and others.

In 2022, Grainge struck a deal to bring Homemade Projects – the label behind Surfaces, Coin, and Salem Ilese – into the fold. Homemade also encompasses an influencer management company with a roster of 20 clients including Jake Shane, Larray and others, and a merchandise operation with clients, including Crime Junkie, Ali Wong, Emergency Intercom, Lala Kent, 100 gecs, Young the Giant, and others. As part of the Homemade acquisition, the company’s co-founders Zach Friedman and Tony Talamo came on board as Co-Presidents of 10K Projects, overseeing A&R, marketing, publicity, and creative for the label.

“Joining Warner Music Group provides us with the backing, the collective expertise and vision to empower our artists and our employees on the next phase of our journey,” Grainge said. “Max and Robert have been making all the right moves to position WMG for the future in what I think is one of the most fertile and exciting growth periods for the global music business. They have also shown that they value the kind of independent spirit and commitment to artist development that has made 10K successful so far. I know I speak for Zach, Tony and the entire team when I say how excited we are to get started in our new home.”

“Elliot and 10K don’t just discover original talent, they understand how to ignite fandom and create fresh impact with each release. It’s a label full of next generation possibilities – with its artists, its leader, and its team. As 10K joins our thriving network of independent music brands, we’re committed to giving it the freedom and backing to reach new heights,” said Max Lousada, WMG CEO of recorded music.

“We welcome 10K’s extraordinary artists, its talented founder Elliot, and his entrepreneurial team to WMG. Together, we’ll grow our investment in artistry and accelerate the pace of our innovation,” said WMG CEO Robert Kyncl.

