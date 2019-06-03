    Ellie Kemper Pregnant With Second Child

    Leena Tailor‍
    The actress also has a 2-year-son with her husband, Michael Koman.

    Ellie Kemper is expecting her second child.

    The 39-year-old actress is pregnant with baby number two, according to multiple reports.

    The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star and her husband, Michael Koman, are already parents to a 2-year-old son, James.

    Her stylist, Jessica Paster, appeared to confirm the pregnancy with a social media post on Friday.

    Posting photos of Kemper glammed up in red snakeskin at a media event, Paster referred to the actress as a “beautiful mommy to be.”

    Kemper responded by commenting, “You ace it every time, Jess!!! ❤❤❤.”

    Kemper also shared a snap of the night out with her co-stars at the event -- the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations With Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

    “Me and my Hump Day crew!! #FYC #UCB #unbreakablekimmyschmidt,” she wrote.

