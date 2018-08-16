Ellen and Portia celebrate their 10 year anniversary

Happy 10th anniversary, Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi!

Ellen and Portia have had some seriously cute moments during their 10 years as a married couple. They have shown us what relationship goals are over their decade of marriage.





Ellen and Portia began dating in 2004 and got married on Aug. 16, 2008, at their house in Beverly Hills. They wed soon after the overturn of the same-sex marriage ban in California. The couple apparently had only 17 guests on their big day — now that’s a manageable guest list!

In September 2012, a Los Angeles Superior Court commissioner granted Portia’s request to take the last name of her wife. Her legal name is now Portia Lee James DeGeneres.

They have not been shy about revealing their love for each other over the years, both on social media and in public appearances. Last year on their ninth anniversary, Ellen shared on Instagram, “Being her wife is the greatest thing I am.” And Portia told Entertainment Tonight, “She’s the only person I want to hang out with. Like, she is my best friend, and I just want to be with her all the time.”





They now live in Beverly Hills together with their extended family of many rescue dogs and cats. Both celebrities are vegan and are bigtime animal lovers, and we love them for it.

For Ellen’s 60th birthday, Portia really outdid herself. What do you get an animal lover who seemingly has it all? She gave Ellen something she knew she would cherish for the rest of her life: the Ellen DeGeneres Campus of the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund. The campus will be used as a conservation and research center.





The duo is still going strong despite various breakup rumors in the tabloids over the past decade.

“I don’t know why they do this,” Ellen told Howard Stern on his Sirius XM radio show. “We’re kind of flattered. We really don’t almost break up, we don’t fight, we’re madly in love, and I guess it’s boring.”

Congrats on a decade of marriage, Ellen and Portia! Thanks for being the ultimate couple goals.

