  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Ellen Pompeo and Patrick Dempsey Recall 'Horrible' Musical Episode of Grey's Anatomy

Ally Mauch
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Ellen Pompeo and Patrick Dempsey are reminiscing on one of the most memorable episodes of Grey's Anatomy.

Dempsey, who exited the medical drama in 2015 after playing Derek Shepherd for 11 seasons, appeared on an episode of Pompeo's new podcast, Tell Me with Ellen Pompeo, that dropped Wednesday. During their conversation, the former onscreen couple recalled the musical episode of Grey's, "Song Beneath the Song," during season 7. 

"Remember we did that horrible musical number — I mean sorry to disrespect who wrote it — but I mean that musical, we were horrified, right?" said Pompeo, who has starred as Meredith Grey on all 17 seasons of Grey's. "I did sing a little and I was like, 'Listen guys, I'm telling you right now like I can't sing.'" 

"Sara Ramirez and Chandra Wilson can sing their asses off," she added, while Dempsey noted that Kevin McKidd also has "a great voice." 

"'Listen, I don't want to chicken out here like we're doing this musical,'" Pompeo, 51, further remembered saying at the time. "I want to be all in. I want to commit, I want to try, but I'm a terrible singer, but yes if you guys can help me sound better. I'm not going to be good, but I also am not going to chicken out, so I'll just dive right in.'"

PATRICK DEMPSEY, ELLEN POMPEO
PATRICK DEMPSEY, ELLEN POMPEO

Bob D'Amico/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images

RELATED: Ellen Pompeo Hopes Her New Podcast Will 'Bring People Together': 'We're So Divided Right Now'

Dempsey, however, fully admitted he did "chicken out."

"I totally chickened out, I chickened out completely," the 55-year-old actor said. "I was like 'No way in hell am I going to be singing,' it didn't make sense to me then and now when you see it and you're like 'Oh my God,' at least they tried it, you know, at least they tried."

"Yeah, it was completely ridiculous, I haven't seen it again," said Pompeo. "But wait, so I sang but I was in a scene with you and I was singing to you and you weren't singing, so you're so much smarter than me."

"The whole concept was crazy and it's one of those memories," Dempsey added. 

Elsewhere on the episode, Dempsey said his experiences on Grey's and relationships with his cast members have created "some of the best life lessons I've ever had in my life." 

PATRICK DEMPSEY, ELLEN POMPEO
PATRICK DEMPSEY, ELLEN POMPEO

Ron Tom Walt Disney Television via Getty Images

RELATED: Grey's Anatomy and Station 19 Kick Off New Seasons in Explosive Crossover Event — Watch the Trailer!

"Because of the concentrated intensity of the experience of all of it, it really has been a blessing in so many ways because you start to look at the good, the bad and the ugly," he said. "We're here to refine ourselves and to improve and it was really something that we've all kind of lived through together, this amazing journey — you're still in the process of it — but when you go back and revisit … there was something there that was quite special where you're like, yeah it's like the soul that's coming through to help you through this process to improve and to evolve and it's quite interesting."

"Only we can understand what this journey has been," Pompeo replied. "We are the only ones who truly understand it, and each other, and we've all come through it with a tremendous amount of forgiveness and love for each other. And we have learned that lesson that empathy is the way, and we're living our best lives because of it so it has been an incredible blessing." 

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

She continued, "I wouldn't change any of it, even the bad we've learned from, and the good we look back on and laugh, and we still all love each other like brothers and sisters, and thank you to all these fans who have supported us for so long because it's really because of them that we get to relish in the success and see this as such a positive experience and it's been a blessing for sure."

Dempsey, who briefly returned to the show for cameos in few episodes last season, then reflected on Grey's Anatomy's passionate fanbase. 

"It's really great when you run into people who have been so profoundly impacted by the show, you know, their eyes light up and they're happy to see you and it's like, you have to hold that for them," he said. 

"It's really quite special because anywhere you go in the world, people know you anywhere, and they greet you in a positive way," he added. "And that's really lovely, you know, it's really special."

  • Patrick Dempsey, Ellen Pompeo chat about 'the good, the bad and the ugly' of 'Grey's' set

    The past and present stars of the medical drama opened up about their experiences at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital and beyond.

  • Grey's Anatomy Tell-All Author Reveals What Ellen Pompeo Is Really Like on Set

    How to Save a Life author Lynette Rice revealed why Ellen Pompeo's Grey's Anatomy co-stars felt like they had to "kiss the ring" while on set. Get all the BTS details now.

  • Isaiah Washington said Ellen Pompeo felt 'uncomfortable' with the idea of him playing her love interest, according to new book

    Isaiah Washington said he auditioned for the role of McDreamy, but heard a "rumor" that Pompeo was "uncomfortable" with him playing the role.

  • Camilla Luddington Teases Kates Walsh's 'Grey's Anatomy' Return

    "Grey's Anatomy" is finally back! Camilla Luddington and Chris Carmack chatted with Access Hollywood about the upcoming season of the hit medical drama. The stars teased Kate Walsh's return to her beloved character Addison Montgomery in the upcoming episodes and Camilla shared why she doesn't want to see Alex Karev come back to Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. Plus, Chris and Camilla said that Ellen Pompeo's Meredith Grey will go on an "interesting" journey this season. The new season of "Grey's Anatomy" premieres Thursday, Sept. 30 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

  • Jon Stewart says he felt like Forrest Gump after leaving 'The Daily Show'

    Jon Stewart says being away from the daily grind of TV for the last six years — after he left "The Daily Show" and before his return in AppleTV+'s "The Problem with Jon Stewart"— was the hard reset he needed.

  • ‘Love Life’ Season 2 Trailer: William Jackson Harper Takes the Lead in HBO Max Romantic-Comedy Series

    After debuting with Anna Kendrick in the spotlight, Season 2 of Sam Boyd's romantic anthology series starts a new love story.

  • Pregnant Kylie Jenner Shares One Major Piece of Advice for Expecting Moms

    Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are expecting baby no. 2, and she has some words of wisdom for mothers-to-be. Scroll on to read her advice.

  • Fact check: Conspiracy theory falsely claims Trump advisor Jason Miller sparked Haitian migration

    On social media, a false claim is circulating that migration from Brazil was a Trump plot to cause problems for the Biden administration.

  • Two-thirds of moms say the government isn’t doing enough to support them: Poll

    Reshma Saujani, Founder of Marshall Plan for Moms, Girls Who Code, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the Marshall Plan for Moms’ bipartisan poll as it reveals moms on both sides of the aisle believe the government isn't doing enough for them.

  • William Shatner Talks Meeting Leonard Nimoy on ‘The First Time’

    He also discusses first stepping onto the Enterprise bridge and making music with Joe Jonas

  • ‘Dancing with the Stars’ pro tests positive for COVID-19, can’t perform with partner Cody Rigsby

    On Monday’s Dancing with the Stars, host Tyra Banks opened the show by quickly updating the audience with the news that pro dancer Cheryl Burke has tested positive for COVID-19. Burke, who is fully vaccinated, was obviously not going to be at Monday’s live show, and Banks explained what that meant for Burke’s partner, Peloton instructor Cody Rigsby. “She and Cody Rigsby were in close contact,” Banks said. “Although he's also fully vaccinated, out of an abundance of caution, he's not in the ballroom tonight. However, this does not mean they're out of the competition.” Banks would explain later in the night that while Burke and Rigsby were not going to be performing live, they would still be judged based on a pre-recorded practice session from last week. All things considered the performance looked fairly polished and their score was a decent 24 out of 40. Viewers were clearly missing Burke, with plenty of well wishes being sent her way on social media. And fans also made it clear with their voting that they want Burke and Rigsby back, as the pair safely made it through to next week.

  • ‘Squid Game’ could end up being Netflix’s most-watched show, but what exactly is it?

    Here’s all you need to know about the Netflix show taking the world by storm.

  • Dulé Hill Opens Up About Life with 'Brilliant and Inquisitive' Son Levi, 2: 'My Best Friend'

    "I always wanted to be a father," says Dulé Hill of being a dad to 2-year-old Levi and 17-year-old Kennedy

  • Los Angeles Loosens Theme Parks’ Covid Vaccination Proof Requirements – Slightly – After Industry Complaints

    Responding to concerns from the theme park industry, Los Angeles County has slightly eased its upcoming Covid vaccination/testing requirement for visitors to large venues such as Six Flags Magic Mountain and Universal Studios Hollywood, but the overall mandate will remain. Under a recently-enacted county Health Officer Order, all attendees and employees at outdoor mega-events with […]

  • 16 Easy DIY Dog Costume Ideas To Try This Halloween

    Even if you’re not a master crafter, these homemade costumes will blow away the costume contest competition.

  • Taking child tax credit payments might be a mistake — you have days to fix it

    Some families would be better off waiting to receive their stimulus until next year.

  • Ariana Grande 'choked up' by 'Voice' contestant's stunning blind audition

    Night three of the blind auditions on The Voice Monday night ended with 30-year-old contestant Holly Forbes, who stunned with her rendition of Elton John's "Rocketman" and, ultimately, became one of this season's four-chair turns. Forbes's performance also caused Ariana Grande to use her one and only block on John Legend, who had used his block against her, and Legend congratulated the new coach by saying, "You did it!" Forbes, who is a mother of two, as well as a caregiver for patients with autism, began having seizures at the age of 11 and, subsequently, lost her hair due to the medication. "For a kid, it's not easy being bald. At that time, I would always just listen to music on repeat in my room, singing, and it just kind of boosted my confidence," shared Forbes. However, on Monday, Forbes didn't just move viewers with her backstory, she also moved them with her performance. "That was so incredibly moving," said Grande, "I am, like, choked up beyond. Every single second of it was so emotionally charged. I respect and admire and would love to work with you. Oh, thank you. And I'm the last one to use my block, and I made it by a millisecond, and I'm so happy!" While Blake Shelton made a valiant effort to persuade Forbes to join Team Blake, when he argued against the fact that Forbes's daughter Violet is a huge Ariana Grande fan, by saying, "In reference to your, I'm certain, beautiful daughter that loves Ariana, I'll just remind you that some children love too much sugar, or some kids may like playing with fire. You know, it's not necessarily the best thing," with Legend out of the running, it'll most likely come down to Team Kelly Clarkson or Team Ariana. Unfortunately, The Voice left us on a cliffhanger, and we won't find out until Tuesday.

  • How To Make Muffins in The Air Fryer

    I just wish I'd tried it sooner.

  • Latin Grammys: Camilo is top contender with 10 nominations

    Camilo won his first Latin Grammy Award last year and could soon have many more in his hands: The Colombian singer-songwriter of hits like “Tutu” and “Favorito” received a leading 10 nominations Tuesday, including song of the year and record of the year, for “Vida de Rico,” and album of the year for “Mis Manos” (My Hands). Dominican maestro Juan Luis Guerra followed him with six nominations, and Spanish rapper C. Tangana received five. Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny, who triumphed last week at the Billboard Latin Music Awards, garnered four nominations Tuesday.

  • Here's where all of your favorite characters ended up on 'Grey's Anatomy' season 17

    The ABC medical drama's 18th season airs this week. Here's what happened to characters like Meredith Grey and Jackson Avery by the end of season 17.