Ellen Page Celebrates One Year of Being ‘Wife and Wife’ With Emma Portner

The two tied the knot in a surprise wedding in January 2018.

Ellen Page is celebrating one year of wedded bliss!

The actress took to Instagram on Tuesday to share her gratitude for Portner and their right to same-sex marriage.

“Before/after of an over one-year anniversary convo,” Page captioned a slideshow of the two bundled up in warm jackets and beanies on Instagram. “Beyond grateful to all those who fought to allow us to be wife & wife. I love this magical human. I’m so f**king lucky. ❤️🏳️‍🌈❤️.”

Another post showed Page and Portner, a 24-year-old dancer, sharing a sweet smooch.

The couple shared news of their surprise wedding in January 2018, with Page posting a photo of their wedding rings.

“Can’t believe I get to call this extraordinary woman my wife,” the 31-year-old Canadian actress wrote at the time.

ET spoke to Page a few months before the pair tied the knot, during which she gushed about how having the support of Portner was “the best.”

