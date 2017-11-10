Ellen Page accuses Brett Ratner of homophobic behavior on 'X-Men' set

Ellen Page has accused disgraced filmmaker Brett Ratner of homophobic behavior toward her on the set of 2006’s X-Men: The Last Stand, outing her to the rest of the cast and crew.

Page, in an essay posted Friday on her Facebook page, also said she was ashamed of working with alleged sexual predator Woody Allen on his 2012 movie To Rome With Love.

According to Page, Ratner made the slur about her to another actress during the first day of filming on X-Men: The Last Stand, in which Page was starring as Kitty Pryde.

“‘You should f— her to make her realize she’s gay.’ He said this about me during a cast and crew ‘meet and greet’ before we began filming, X Men: The Last Stand. I was eighteen years old. He looked at a woman standing next to me, ten years my senior, pointed to me and said: ‘You should fuck her to make her realize she’s gay.’ He was the film’s director, Brett Ratner.”

“I was a young adult who had not yet come out to myself. I knew I was gay, but did not know, so to speak. I felt violated when this happened,” Page wrote of Ratner’s comment. “I looked down at my feet, didn’t say a word and watched as no one else did either. This man, who had cast me in the film, started our months of filming at a work event with this horrific, unchallenged plea. He ‘outed’ me with no regard for my well-being, an act we all recognize as homophobic.”

Anna Paquin, who also starred in the film, confirmed Page’s story on Twitter. “I was there when that comment was made,” Paquin wrote on social media shortly after Page went public. “I stand with you .@EllenPage”

I was there when that comment was made. I stand with you .@EllenPagehttps://t.co/DEIvKDXeEL — Anna Paquin (@AnnaPaquin) November 10, 2017

Ratner was forced last week by Warner Bros., which has a $450 million film co-financing deal with Ratner’s RatPac Entertainment, to vacate his office on the studio’s Burbank, Calif., lot after the Los Angeles Times reported that six women had accused him of sexual misconduct.

Page also said in the essay that she was taken out to business dinner by a director when she was 16 years old and he fondled her leg under the table. Months later, the actress said she was assaulted by a grip and was asked by a director to sleep with a man and tell him about it. “This is just what happened during my sixteenth year, a teenager in the entertainment industry,” she wrote.

The actress called appearing in Allen’s movie the “biggest regret” of her career. Allen has been accused of molesting his daughter, Dylan Farrow.

“I did a Woody Allen movie and it is the biggest regret of my career,” she wrote. “I am ashamed I did this. I had yet to find my voice and was not who I am now and felt pressured, because ‘of course you have to say yes to this Woody Allen film.’ Ultimately, however, it is my choice what films I decide to do and I made the wrong choice. I made an awful mistake.”

Variety has reached out to representatives for Ratner and Page. Read Page’s full Facebook post below.

Related stories:

Subscribe to Variety Newsletters and Email Alerts!