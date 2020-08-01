‘Ellen’ executive producer dismisses show cancelation rumor, as celebrities weigh in: 'Nobody is going off the air'

Ellen DeGeneres’s award-winning talk show will not be canceled following workplace toxicity allegations, her executive producer confirmed on Twitter.

“Nobody is going off the air,” Andy Lassner tweeted on Friday to a user who responded to his pandemic meme by writing, “I seriously wish you well. If the Ellen show goes off the air due to all these allegations (I, personally, have stopped watching) I hope you are able to find employment quickly...”

This month, BuzzFeed published two bombshell reports alleging workplace sexual harassment and racism and intimidation from former employees who spoke anonymously. In the first, one current and 10 ex-employees dispelled DeGeneres’s “be kind” motto, with a Black employee claiming she endured racist “micro-aggressions” over her box braids hairstyle, while another said she was ostracized for asking producers to stop saying “spirit animal.” One said they were fired after taking time off for medical leave and to attend funerals.

Lassner and fellow producers Ed Glavin and Mary Connelly told BuzzFeed in part, "We are truly heartbroken and sorry to learn that even one person in our production family has had a negative experience.”

The second story claimed that top producers “engaged in rampant sexual misconduct and harassment,” naming Kevin Leman as soliciting oral sex from an ex-employee at a company party in 2013, groping a production assistant’s genitals and making sexually explicit comments “masked in sarcasm.” Leman denied the allegations, telling BuzzFeed, “I am devastated beyond belief that this kind of malicious and misleading article could be published." Employees also alleged that producer Glavin “had a reputation for being handsy with women.” Glavin did not respond to BuzzFeed’s request for comment.

Nobody is going off the air.

On Thursday, DeGeneres wrote a general apology to her staff in a letter obtained by The Hollywood Reporter. “On day one of our show, I told everyone in our first meeting that The Ellen DeGeneres Show would be a place of happiness — no one would ever raise their voice, and everyone would be treated with respect,” she wrote. “Obviously, something changed, and I am disappointed to learn that this has not been the case. And for that, I am sorry. Anyone who knows me knows it's the opposite of what I believe and what I hoped for our show.”

“I could not have the success I've had without all of your contributions. My name is on the show and everything we do and I take responsibility for that,” she added. “Alongside Warner Bros, we immediately began an internal investigation and we are taking steps, together, to correct the issues. As we've grown exponentially, I've not been able to stay on top of everything and relied on others to do their jobs as they knew I'd want them done. Clearly some didn't. That will now change and I'm committed to ensuring this does not happen again.”

DeGeneres wrote, “I'm also learning that people who work with me and for me are speaking on my behalf and misrepresenting who I am and that has to stop. As someone who was judged and nearly lost everything for just being who I am, I truly understand and have deep compassion for those being looked at differently, or treated unfairly, not equal, or — worse — disregarded. To think that any one of you felt that way is awful to me.” The 62-year-old promised to learn from the experience and ensure that her employees feel safe speaking up.

According to Variety, studio Warner Bros. launched an investigation into multiple allegations. In April, the outlet reported that crew members were being treated poorly during the coronavirus pandemic.

People love to take shots at people. They love to see people fall. How quickly so many forget. @TheEllenShow is a kind, thoughtful, courageous human being who stands for what is right and highlights on her show the best of us. She has helped change the views for equality... — Scooter Braun (@scooterbraun) July 31, 2020