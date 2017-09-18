Ellen Degeneres rocked a lookalike J. Lo dress

Ellen Degeneres spent part of her summer hiatus taking in Jennifer Lopez’s Las Vegas show “All I Have.” Good thing Ellen does everything on camera because the entire experience was captured for The Ellen Degeneres Show.

Ellen surprised J. Lo by showing up in the pop star’s green room before a show wearing a knockoff of that iconic Versace dress. You know, the famous cleavage-bearing number J.Lo rocked on the red carpet of the Grammys in 2000. Ellen’s goal was to fill the role of the singer’s understudy.

Jennifer Lopez wearing her iconic Versace dress at the 2000 Grammys. (Photo: Getty Images) More

But after confirming that J. Lo would not be recreating her memorable Versace look, Ellen ripped off the dress to more sensible all-black attire.

Ellen kept after the understudy bit which led to her trying to harmonize with J. Lo while doing some vocal warmups. Ellen jokingly criticized the singer, saying, “you were a little pitchy.”

