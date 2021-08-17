Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi Celebrate 13th Wedding Anniversary: 'I'm the Luckiest Girl in the World'

ellen degeneres and portia de rossi

Steve Granitz/Wireimage Portia de Rossi and Ellen DeGeneres

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi's love story is going strong!

The talk show host, 63, posted a romantic tribute in honor of her wife, 48, on Monday in honor of the couple's 13th wedding anniversary.

"Happy anniversary, Portia," DeGeneres captioned a selfie of the pair. "I'm the luckiest girl in the world because I get to share my life with you."

The Scandal actress also marked the special occasion by sharing a carousel of photos from their relationship over the years.

"13 years ago I married the love of my life," de Rossi wrote. "And it just keeps getting better ♥️🥂."

The longtime partners began dating in 2004 and tied the knot in August 2008 after same-sex marriage was legalized in California.

In February, the duo opened up to PEOPLE about their romance and shared how they prioritize their relationship amid their busy schedules.

"We've grown together as a couple, and we really consider each other and put our relationship first," de Rossi said. "By doing that, you become a lot more solid. I can't imagine spending time with anyone but her."

DeGeneres added, "We think the same things, say the same things at the same time, finish each other's sandwiches — no, sentences. We're in a rhythm that's easy."

When asked what they love the most about each other, the Finding Dory star said, "To start superficially, I love the way she looks. I love her brain; she's smart. That's really important."

"She's strong. She's confident. She's really funny. And she's a good dresser and a good dancer. She's learning to cook," she added of her wife.

Snuggling up to DeGeneres, de Rossi laughed and said, "Wow, how do I top that? She is the kindest, most generous, most loving, loyal, trustworthy person I have ever known. She's a very special human being. Some of it sometimes rubs off on me."