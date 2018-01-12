Ellen DeGeneres’ Father Dies at 92: ‘He Lived a Good Long Life’ (Video)

It’s been a hard week for Ellen DeGeneres.

The talk-show host, who was among those affected by the mudslides in Montecito, California, told viewers on her show Thursday that, in addition to the natural disaster that had befallen her community, her father, Elliott DeGeneres, had died at age 92.

“He lived his life exactly how he wanted,” DeGeneres said during the show. “He was Christian Science his entire life, he never had medicine his whole life, never went to a doctor. I never had a vaccination, we never had medicine growing up, and he lived to be 92.”

“He was a kind man, very accepting man; there was not one bone of judgment in his body,” DeGeneres added.

The talk-show host added that her family only took one vacation — when she was little, the family visited the Warner Bros. lot, where DeGeneres currently films her talk show.

“Before he passed away I got to talk to him, so I got to say goodbye to him. And I left, I was leaving the building, and I looked back, and there was a rainbow over the Warner Bros. studio,” DeGeneres said, displaying a photo of the rainbow for her audience. “This looks PhotoShopped. This is what I saw after I talked to my dad, and he died 10 minutes later. Pretty amazing.”

DeGeneres also shared memories of her father on her Twitter account, writing, “When I was a kid, my dad took us on one vacation to Warner Bros. Studios. He loved this business. He loved that I was in it. When he died, I saw this rainbow over the stage they named for me.”

DeGeneres also shared an image of herself with her father when she was a child.

This week, at the age of 92, my father Elliott DeGeneres passed away. He lived a good long life. It wasn’t unexpected. I was able to say goodbye. pic.twitter.com/L0zEJJNPrq – Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 11, 2018





When I was a kid, my dad took us on one vacation to Warner Bros. Studios. He loved this business. He loved that I was in it. When he died, I saw this rainbow over the stage they named for me. pic.twitter.com/QQswe3mwfi – Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 12, 2018





My dad and me. pic.twitter.com/ovNJzOnOMs – Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 12, 2018





