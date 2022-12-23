Ellen DeGeneres urges fans to 'honor' Stephen 'tWitch' Boss this holiday by laughing, dancing and hugging

11
Suzy Byrne
·Editor, Yahoo Entertainment
·2 min read
ELLEN&#39;S GAME OF GAMES --
Ellen DeGeneres shared a video ahead of the holidays talking about Stephen "tWitch" Boss, who died Dec. 13. (Photo: Mike Rozman/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

Ellen DeGeneres got emotional paying tribute to Stephen "tWitch" Boss ahead of the holidays.

"I just wanted to say the past 11 days have been really tough for everyone," she began. "Everyone is in pain and trying to make sense of it — and we'll never make sense of it."

Noting that the holidays are hard anyway, she said the best way to honor the Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ and So You Think You Can Dance judge and contestant, who died by suicide on Dec. 13, "is to laugh and hug each other and play games and dance and sing" and listen to music. "[To] do the things he loved to do."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ellen DeGeneres (@theellenshow)

She continued, "I know it seems hard — it seems impossible — but that's how we honor him." She also urged people to "tell each other we love each other and let people know we're there for them and check in on people."

Noting it wasn't a happy holiday, DeGeneres went on to describe Boss as "pure light." She said, "If you knew him, you knew that. If you didn't know him, you [still] saw it."

She ended by asking people to "honor him and think about him and send love to one another."

This was DeGeneres's first on-camera message about Boss and she was emotional, exhaling as she started. Immediately after his death, she issued a statement, saying she was "heartbroken" and calling him "pure love and light" as well as "family." She sent love to Boss's wife, dancer Allison Holker Boss, and their three children, Weslie, Maddox and Zaia.

In the days that have followed, DeGeneres filled her timeline with sweet memories of them together on the former talk show, for which he was a producer, and beyond — as they also appeared together in the spinoff Ellen's Game of Games.

DeGeneres met Boss when she had the choreographer teach her a dance routine. She invited him to be the guest DJ on the talk show in 2014, which led to a permanent gig. The show went off the air, after 19 seasons, in May.

Earlier this week, Holker Boss shared a selfie with her late husband, saying her "heart aches."

Boss was found dead in an Encino, Calif., motel room on Dec. 13, stunning his fans those in and out of Hollywood. His grandfather said the family had "no indication that anything was out of the ordinary" and they were "completely devastated." His mother has posted on social media, including an old screenshot of them FaceTiming, writing, “Oh if only I could FT to heaven…"

If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts, call 911, or call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-8255 or text HOME to the Crisis Text Line at 741741.

Recommended Stories

  • Allison Holker mourns Stephen 'tWitch' Boss 1 week after death: 'How my heart aches'

    The "So You Think You Can Dance" alum calls her late husband "my one and only."

  • Ellen DeGeneres Tears Up While Honoring Stephen 'tWitch' Boss: 'We'll Never Make Sense of It'

    Former Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ Stephen 'tWitch' Boss "was pure light," Ellen DeGeneres said

  • Pregnant Kaley Cuoco gets a kiss on the belly from Tom Pelphrey in sweet new photos

    In photos the "Flight Attendant" actress, 37, posted to social media, Pelphrey kissed her on the belly as she puckered up for the camera. In another, he wrapped his arms around her as they both smiled.

  • Ellen DeGeneres fights back tears in tribute to Stephen 'tWitch' Boss: 'Let's honor him'

    "To honor tWitch I think the best thing that we can do is to laugh, hug each other, play games and dance and sing," Ellen said.

  • Allison Holker Shares Heart-Breaking Tribute To Late Husband, Stephen 'tWitch' Boss

    "We miss you so much."

  • Lupita Nyong'o Takes Relationship with Boyfriend Selema Masekela Public in Cute Instagram Video

    The actress and her new beau piggybacked on a popular Instagram trend, snapping their fingers side by side to the beat of "The King's Affirmation"

  • LaNisha Cole Says 'Coparenting Is a Breeze' as She and Nick Cannon Take Onyx to Her First Class

    Nick Cannon and LaNisha Cole shared a special moment with daughter Onyx, 3 months, which the photographer shared on Instagram Thursday

  • Ellen DeGeneres Calls Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss ‘Magic,’ Shares Plans to ‘Honor’ Late DJ During the Holidays: ‘Hug Each Other’

    Grieving a friend. Ellen DeGeneres is still sharing glimpses of her favorite moments with late DJ Stephen "tWitch" Boss nearly two weeks after he died by suicide. "He was magic," the comedian, 64, tweeted on Friday, December 23, alongside a clip from The Ellen DeGeneres Show, which aired its final episode in May. In the footage, the talk show host told viewers: "You all know we're lucky to have an amazing dancer here at the show. Me — and then tWitch is also here." DeGeneres went on to add that the So You Think You Can Dance alum had "danced with his own emoji, and it was hard to tell which tWitch was which." She then introduced a game called "Can tWitch Dance With What's Behind Him?" Michael Rozman/Warner Bros. The Alabama native took to the floor and was instructed to copy the moves of dancers showing up on a screen behind him. He proceeded to attempt the Charleston, Irish step dance and Russian folk movements before imitating the flailing inflatable tubes typically found at car dealerships. Last but not least, Boss tried his hand at doing the worm. The throwback video was one of many tributes DeGeneres has shared in the wake of Boss' death. Us Weekly confirmed that the dancer passed away at age 40 on December 13, and his death was later ruled a suicide by medical examiners in Los Angeles. "The past 11 days have been really tough for everyone. Everyone is in pain and trying to make sense of it," the Finding Dory star said in another video shared on Friday. "We [may] never make sense of it. And the holidays are hard, I think, anyway. But to honor tWitch, I think the best thing that we can do is to laugh and hug each other, play games and dance and sing. That's the way we honor him." She continued: "I know it seems hard — it seems impossible. But that's how we honor him. And hug each other and tell each other we love each other. ... Happy holidays, everybody. I know it's not a happy holiday. But he was pure light ... If you didn't know him, you saw it. Let's honor him and think about him and send love to one another." Boss worked alongside DeGeneres as the in-house DJ on her daytime talk show from 2014 until its conclusion. He became a co-executive producer of the program in 2020. The Step Up 3D actor is survived by his wife, Allison Holker, whom he wed in December 2013. After their nuptials, Boss adopted her daughter from a previous relationship, Weslie, now 14. The couple went on to welcome son Maddox, 6, and daughter Zaia, 3. Holker, 34, returned to social media on Wednesday, December 21, after previously addressing her husband's death in an emotional statement. "My ONE and ONLY Oh how my heart aches. We miss you so much," she captioned an Instagram selfie with Boss. One week prior, the Dancing With the Stars alum mourned her family's loss while honoring the "legacy" Boss left behind. "Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans," she said on December 14, concluding: "Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you." If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988.

  • Khloé Kardashian Enjoys Holiday Lights in Special Outing with True and Dream: 'My Girls'

    Khloé Kardashian enjoyed Los Angeles' Holiday Road light display with daughter True and niece Dream in a special holiday outing

  • Deavan Clegg Slams Accusations She Kept Ex Jihoon Away Amid Taeyang’s Cancer Battle: ‘We Did Our Part’

    Not having it. 90 Day Fiancé alum Deavan Clegg slammed social media trolls who accused her of keeping ex-husband Jihoon Lee away from their son, Taeyang, amid his ongoing battle with childhood cancer. ...