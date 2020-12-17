Ellen DeGeneres has 'bad' back pain amid COVID-19 diagnosis: 'I didn't know that was a symptom'

Ellen DeGeneres is on the mend.

Days after revealing she tested positive for COVID-19, DeGeneres said she’s feeling “really good.” But the Emmy winner is experiencing one unexpected symptom — back pain.

Ellen DeGeneres says she's feeling "good" amid COVID-19 diagnosis, but has "bad" back pain. Here she is at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards in January. (Photo: WireImage)

“Just saying thank you to all the well wishes out there, I appreciate it very much. I’m feeling 100 percent, I feel really good,” DeGeneres, 62, shared in a video on Wednesday.

“One thing that they don’t tell you is you get, somehow, excruciating back pain,” she continued. “Didn’t know that was a symptom, but I talked to some other people — back pain. Who knew? How come? Back pain. Bad.”

The embattled daytime host shared her diagnosis last week as The Ellen DeGeneres Show goes on hiatus until 2021. DeGeneres said last Thursday she was “feeling fine,” notified anyone she had been in close contact with and was following all CDC guidelines.

It has been a rough year for the television personality as her show has been plagued with claims of workplace toxicity. DeGeneres has publicly and privately apologized after reports alleged The Ellen DeGeneres Show has a culture of sexual misconduct, racism and intimidation.

A new Buzzfeed report last week claimed DeGeneres’s program has been impacted by the negative publicity with the show losing advertisers. Some celebrities are purportedly staying away and ratings are down.

DeGeneres’s wife, Portia de Rossi, isn’t going anywhere. The actress filmed DeGeneres’s health update as the two played connect 4. (Rossi may or may not have let her win.)

