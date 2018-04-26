Ellen Burstyn's hopes for the future of the #MeToo movement, predictions for the final season of 'House of Cards'

Despite what the title suggests, Peter Livolsi’s new drama The House of Tomorrow takes place in the present day. Still, the future is very much on the mind of the film’s central characters, Josephine (Ellen Burstyn) and her grandson, Sebastian (Asa Butterfield). You might say it’s all around them, in fact. A disciple of the forward-thinking architect Buckminster Fuller, Josephine lives in one of the eye-catching geodesic domes that Fuller tried to popularize in the midcentury. However, it proved to be an architectural trend that never really took off, and these days only curiosity seekers stop by to visit.

That’s their loss, because Burstyn, for one, believes that Fuller’s domes continue to possess a grandeur that live up to the movie’s title. “They still look futuristic to me,” the Oscar-winning actress tells Yahoo Entertainment. “I actually had not ever been inside one of the domes until this movie, and I found it really beautiful. The way you’re living in the woods and seeing outside everywhere is really comforting. It’s almost like you’re living inside a tree and you’ve become part of the forest.” We spoke with Burstyn about the advice she would impart to the young actors of today (and tomorrow) and why she believes the #MeToo movement has a healthy future.

Yahoo Entertainment: It’s always fascinating to see how people from decades past envisioned the future. When you were growing up, what were you own ideas about how the future might look? Did you imagine yourself living in a house like Fuller’s geodesic dome?

Ellen Burstyn: I don’t think I had any thoughts about the future when I was growing up. My own future is what I was concerned with. I wanted to see the world and travel to as many exotic places as I could. Being an actress was a way of making a living so I could do that, and that was really my ambition more than the profession itself. Whenever I would see a movie and it was set in Arabia or some far off place, I wanted to go there. I wanted to live in a tent or in a houseboat or all the different ways that people live around the world. I must say I did get to see an awful lot of them. I was fortunate to travel through most of it when it was still possible. I found Jerusalem really moving, I spent time in Iran, and I tracked the wild gorillas in Rwanda. I’ve fulfilled my ambition of seeing the world.

It sounds like you’re very much drawn to places with a lot of history attached to them.

Absolutely. Especially in places like Rome, where buildings have been standing for hundreds of years, or Greece for that matter. They have a different feeling than visiting, say, sculptures in a museum — the past comes alive. When you go walk around the buildings and visit a tomb where they’re pretty sure Jesus was buried, things like that are very inspiring.

You have a long history of working closely with young actors, from Linda Blair in The Exorcist to Jodie Foster in Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore. Do you notice a difference between young actors today versus then in terms of training or how they approach acting?

I would say that television has influenced actors; I think actors who get a job quickly early on in their careers in television think that’s what acting is like. I don’t know that they’ve studied the way we did years ago, when we came to New York and went to Lee Strasberg or Stella Adler or some of the great teachers that were around then, and really developed our craft for the stage and then later got into movies. That was a different approach than auditioning for a television series right out of high school, getting on it, and thinking that’s what acting is.

My wish for young actors would be that they spend more time in classes really studying the art of acting, rather than just what you come up with on your own. You get to work on Shakespeare, for instance. I’m always encouraging actors to come to the Actors Studio, to audition and have a place to work free of charge. I think that actors cheat themselves when they don’t study. A concert pianist wouldn’t think of only playing the piano when he or she had a concert — they’re practicing all the time. For actors, we need a stage and an audience; we can’t do it at home, because whatever we do at home falls apart when we get in front of a crowd. That’s my advice: Get in the class.