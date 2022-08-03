Ellen Barkin claims Johnny Depp 'gave me a quaalude and asked me if I wanted to f***'

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's defamation trial ended more than two months ago, yet the case is still making headlines. More sensational details continue to emerge from those newly unsealed court documents, the latest of which involves Ellen Barkin.

Barkin, who dated Depp in the '90s, was introduced as a witness by Heard's team during the six-week trial. While the jury listened to several minutes of what Barkin had to say in her video deposition, like how she called Depp "a jealous man" and "controlling," The Daily Mail unearthed more of the actress's testimony about her Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas co-star in the 6,000 page pre-trial documents.

Johnny Depp apparently asked Ellen Barkin if she wanted to take a quaalude and have sex. (Photos: Getty Images)

According to Barkin, Depp first asked to have sex with her on drugs.

"He gave me a quaalude and asked me if I wanted to f***," she testified.

Barkin was asked about the wine throwing incident, claiming she "wasn't surprised" when the actor hurled a bottle across the room as "there was always an air of violence around him."

"He's a yeller, he is verbally abusive. And those things you can see," she alleged, noting he would yell at "his assistant."

"People who would work on the film maybe in what he would view as a lower capacity than he functions at. There is just a world of violence," she said.

Although Depp didn't address Barkin's claims directly at the trial, he did during his libel case in the U.K. The actor sued The Sun's parent company for referring to him as a "wife beater" in a headline. (He lost that case with a judge ruling it's "substantially true" he abused Heard.) The Pirates of the Caribbean star claimed Barkin held a years-long grudge as he was the one that ended their romantic relationship.

"She wanted more than a relationship, she wanted a proper relationship with me and I did not want that," Depp told London's High Court. "I didn't feel the same about her as she did me and I suppose from that moment on she became very, very angry and since then I have not spoken to Ms. Barkin."

Depp lost that case, but it's basically been forgotten in the court of public opinion. On June 1, a jury awarded the actor $15 million finding that Heard defamed him in an op-ed by claiming she was the victim of abuse. (Due to Virginia state law, he was ultimately awarded $10.35 million.) Heard won $2 million in damages for one of her counterclaim's of defamation against Depp, but the verdict is considered a massive win for the actor.

Heard accused Depp of physical, emotional and sexual abuse throughout their five year relationship. The actor vehemently denied all of her allegations. Depp's victory in Virginia court meant the jury didn't believe she was ever physically or verbally assaulted, even once. Heard is appealing the verdict.