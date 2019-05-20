Elle Fanning Faints at Cannes Dinner Party

Elle Fanning, a member of this year’s Cannes jury, had a brief scare Monday night when she fainted at the Chopard Trophee dinner.

Festival director Thierry Fremaux had just introduced actor Francois Civil onstage when Fanning, star of “The Beguiled” and “Maleficent,” collapsed and fell off her chair nearby.

Fanning was sitting at a table next to sister Dakota Fanning, who helped the actress to her feet before security whisked them away.

According to eyewitness, the ceremony was briefly paused as a hush fell over the crowd.

Colin Firth, who was seated close-by, quickly leapt to his feet and offered assistance to the dazed actress. Another shocked onlooker, actress Marion Cotillard, placed a hand over her heart as Fanning was taken away by security.

Fanning later posted about the incident on her Instagram:

Video of Fanning arriving at the Chopard Trophee event:





