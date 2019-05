Elle Fanning reassured fans Monday that she was OK after fainting at the Cannes Film Festival.

Fanning, a member of the jury, collapsed out of her chair during the Trophée Chopard dinner, according to outlets.

“Oops, had a fainting spell tonight in my 1950’s Prada prom dress but it’s all good!!” she wrote on Instagram with a photo of her giving a thumbs-up. She indicated in her hashtags that her dress was too tight and she was dealing with her “time of the month.”