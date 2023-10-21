Elle Fanning to make Broadway debut in 'Appropriate'

Oct. 21 (UPI) -- The Great actress Elle Fanning has signed on to make her Broadway debut in the play, Appropriate.

The Second Stage Theater production will be directed by Lila Neugebauer.

The cast will also include Natalie Gold, Alyssa Emily Marvin, Sarah Paulson and Corey Stoll.

Branden Jacobs-Jenkins penned the stage drama, which is slated to begin previews Nov. 29, with an official opening night set for Dec. 18.

"It's summer, the cicadas are singing, and the Lafayette family has returned to their late patriarch's Arkansas home to deal with the remains of his estate," a synopsis said.

Max Minghella and actress Elle Fanning attend the premiere of "Babylon" at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in 2022. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

"Toni (Paulson), the eldest daughter, hopes they'll spend the weekend remembering and reconnecting over their beloved father. Bo (Stoll), her brother, wants to recoup some of the funds he spent caring for Dad at the end of his life," the summary continues. "But things take a turn when their estranged brother, Franz, appears late one night, and mysterious objects are discovered among the clutter. Suddenly, long-hidden secrets and buried resentments can't be contained, and the family is forced to face the ghosts of their past."

The Great recently was canceled by Hulu after three seasons amid the ongoing Screen Actors Guild strike that has shut down most Hollywood TV and film productions.

Sarah Paulson (L) and Carla Gallo attend the premiere of the Apple TV+ romantic comedy TV series "Platonic" at Regal LA Live in Los Angeles on May 10. File Photo by Greg Grudt/UPI.

Sarah Paulson attends the Toronto International Film Festival photocall for "The Goldfinch" at TIFF Bell Lightbox in 2019. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI