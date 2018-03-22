Elizabeth Olsen unrecognisable in new Avengers: Infinity War magazine cover

Even Elizabeth Olsen can’t recognise herself on the cover of the new issue of Empire magazine.

The actress, who plays Scarlet Witch in the Avengers movies, took to her Instagram account to pose a question yesterday.

It was simply: “Does this look like me?”

To have asked the question in the first place, she must have had some personal reservations, but once the replies started coming in, the conclusion was pretty overwhelming.





For reference, this is what she usually looks like:

“It’s like they accidentally started to make you look like Scarlet Johannson and then realized whoops and then they ran out of time or something,” said one fan.

“It looks like a Madame Tussaud’s replica,” added another.

“This is horrible, what were they thinking…”

“You look weird man…”

“Nope. They really did you wrong…”

“I honestly would have thought it was a new character in the Avengers…”

The comments continue in much this vein, and indeed, the likeness is hardly uncanny.

It joins modern Photoshopped classics like the poster for cop comedy The Heat, in which Melissa McCarthy failed to look like Melissa McCarthy, and this for After Earth, where both Will and Jaden Smith fail to look like either Will and Jaden Smith.

Avengers: Infinity War lands in the UK on April 26.

