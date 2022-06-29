Elizabeth Olsen Confirms She and Robbie Arnett 'Eloped' and 'Had a Wedding at Another Time'

Elizabeth Olsen is sharing some insight about her wedding to Robbie Arnett.

In a Tuesday interview for SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show, the 33-year-old WandaVision actress — who referred to Arnett as her husband in June 2021 — revealed the pair "eloped" and then "had a wedding at another time."

"It was before COVID," she continued. "I just never talked about it."

Olsen went on to say that the timing was fortunate, because she "had to work in England, and there are visa issues with that."

"We, luckily, timed things out, accidentally, really well," she said with a laugh.

Elizabeth Olsen and Robbie Arnett

Olsen said Arnett, 30, "wouldn't have been able to come" with her to England "at all" had the pandemic been in full swing during that point.

"And also everything was so backed up. You couldn't even, like, try to get married then. But it ended up working out," she added.

Aside from her 2021 "husband" reference, the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness star has remained relatively tight-lipped about her relationship with Arnett, a musician, since the pair was first spotted together in March 2017.

A little over two years later, PEOPLE reported that Olsen and Arnett were engaged in July 2019. At the time, a source confirmed that the engagement followed three years of dating.

Elizabeth Olsen and Robbie Arnett

Vivien Killilea/Getty Robbie Arnett and Elizabeth Olsen

Olsen is loved by Marvel fans for her portrayal of Wanda Maximoff and Arnett is a lead singer in the indie band Milo Greene. They've joined creative forces to teach children about wellness with their debut children's book Hattie Harmony: Worry Detective, out now.

The first in a planned series, the picture book follows Hattie Harmony, a "Worry Detective," who helps her friends overcome their everyday anxieties like getting on the school bus or speaking in front of their classmates. With sweetness and warmth, she also finds ways to deal with her own fears.

"When we sat down to write Hattie Harmony, our goal was to create a relatable character who made talking about complicated feelings fun and engaging for kids," Olsen and Arnett told PEOPLE in a joint statement.

"We hope Hattie Harmony will become a welcomed reminder that it's okay to speak up when we need help," they continued, "and to always treat ourselves and others with kindness."