Elizabeth Hurley Sizzles in a Bright Yellow Bikini in Vacation Flashback Video

In a new Instagram post, the actress reminisced about summer now that the weather has grown cooler

Elizabeth Hurley/Instagram Elizabeth Hurley shares a vacation flashback video of herself wearing a bright yellow bikini.

Elizabeth Hurley is reminiscing about a summer getaway — and warmer weather.

On Friday, the actress, 58, posted a vacation flashback video of herself enjoying a dip in the pool with a stunning ocean view in the distance. In the clip — set to Henry Mancini's glamorous tune "Lujon" — Hurley looked incredible wearing a bright yellow string bikini and sunglasses as she smiled for the camera and pulled her wet hair into a bun.

"A month ago…. really??? Now huddled in front of the fire in a fleece onesie 😳," she lamented in her caption.

While the weather has turned cooler, Hurley certainly made the most of the summer swimwear season, especially as she has her own beachwear collection to pull from. In August, she modeled a series of bikinis on Instagram while enjoying a vacation in France.

She shared a fun recap video from her stay in Saint-Tropez, capturing her lounging on a pool chaise in a tan two-piece suit detailed with gold chains. Another post showed her wearing a cherry red swimsuit and a pair of oversized shades from her pal Elton John's eyewear collection.

Related: Elizabeth Hurley Models Her Own Bikini Designs in Sultry Mirror Photos

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The following month, she shared a video of herself in a teal halter-style bikini from her line, called the Ibiza. The Piper star could be seen frolicking in the ocean and blowing a kiss to the camera in the clip, which she captioned, "In heaven."

Elizabeth Hurley/Instagram Elizabeth Hurley wears a yellow bikini in a vacation flashback video.

A few weeks later, she teased a yellow-themed sale from her brand as she shared a clip showing her riding a bicycle on the beach while wearing the same yellow bikini from Friday's post. "Be mellow in yellow 😘. 30% off everything yellow," she wrote.

More recently, Hurley offered a behind-the-scenes look at a shoot for her beachwear line. She could be seen making a series of sultry poses in a swimming pool to show off the hot pink one-piece design she was wearing.

Related: Elizabeth Hurley Talks the Power of Wearing Pink and the 'Stroke of Genius' in Connecting It to Women (Exclusive)

The actress — who is global ambassador for the Estée Lauder Companies’ Breast Cancer Campaign — recently spoke to PEOPLE about her love of pink. She said she's been "collecting and hoarding pink things" for years, motivated by the color's connection to breast cancer awareness.

"I have a lot of pink in my wardrobe!" she said. "I think it was a stroke of genius when Evelyn Lauder chose the color pink to symbolize people caring about women and breast cancer at a time when people didn't appear to as much."

"Pink is a great color, you know?" Hurley added. "There's a shade of pink for everybody, and it's a very unifying color, especially during October when you see somebody wearing pink or wearing a pink ribbon."



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.