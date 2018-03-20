Elizabeth Hurley posts gruesome photo of nephew's stabbing, pleads for public's help

Warning: This post contains a graphic image.

It’s been more than a week since Elizabeth Hurley’s nephew Miles Hurley was attacked, and the actress is continuing to ask for the public’s help to catch the assailants.

Miles, a 21-year-old model, was stabbed multiple times in the back on the evening of March 8 on a street in South West London. He was quickly transferred to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. The Royals star immediately flew to the U.K. to be with her family and has taken to social media to try to find witnesses to the attack.

Finally, some information on the knifemen who stabbed my nephew last week. Please RT. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/A4fncIThGK — Elizabeth Hurley (@ElizabethHurley) March 20, 2018

Over the weekend, Hurley, 52, called the wound “shocking,” and it is indeed just that. On Tuesday, she shared a gruesome close-up image of Miles’s injury.

This is what the knifemen did to my nephew’s back. If you think you know who they are, please call 0203 276 2603, ref 7495/8March. Or call Crimestoppers anonymously: 0800 555 111. Please RT pic.twitter.com/dh7mwHQHfq — Elizabeth Hurley (@ElizabethHurley) March 20, 2018

The actress has a tight bond with her nephew, who is her sister’s son. “I’m really close to my aunt, and she’s very supportive of everything I do,” Miles told the Telegraph in 2013. “The best advice she has given me is just to enjoy myself, work hard, and be nice to everybody.”

Hurley posted about the severity of the attack by sharing a photo of the two of them on Instagram.

One of Miles’s male friends was also stabbed during the incident. “They are believed to have been attacked by a group of males who got out of a vehicle and assaulted them before fleeing the scene,” officials told People.

In an Instagram post over the weekend, Hurley called her sister an “amazing mother” who is taking care of both boys as they recover. Anyone with information on the attack is being asked to call (in the U.K.) 0203 276 2603 and reference 7495/8March.

