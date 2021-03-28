Elizabeth Hurley, 55, uses nude photo to shut down 'ridiculous' reports she's doing a reality TV show with her son

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Erin Donnelly
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Elizabeth Hurley says she and son Damian are not planning to do a reality show. (Photo: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage)
Elizabeth Hurley says she and son Damian are not planning to do a reality show. (Photo: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage)

If you want to shut down rumors, you've really got to grab people's attention. Case in point: Elizabeth Hurley, who has dropped a nude photo to set the record straight about reports she and son Damian are shooting their own reality show. 

A story credited to British tabloid the Sun on Sunday claims the 55-year-old star and the 18-year-old actor and model have set their sights on reality TV fame, with an unnamed "insider" teasing said show as an "eye-opening gander" at their life in the English countryside. 

“Although Liz is very glam, she’s also determined to show people how hardy she is," the source claimed. "She’s great at DIY and she loves gardening."

It's perhaps fitting, then, that Hurley chose a haystack as her background for the racy shot she used to call out the "ridiculous" story. (The photo itself isn't new, but rather a throwback shot by photographer Jonathan Bookallil.)

"Abzuuuurd stories in our illustrious press today," Hurley wrote. "Hear it from the horse’s mouth, my son @damianhurley1 and I are most definitely NOT planning to shoot a ‘Waltons-style reality TV show’ at home. I mean!! Whoever the ‘friend’ (or bored journalist) is, who’s leaking these fictional tidbits, you are ridiculous."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Elizabeth Hurley (@elizabethhurley1)

That's not to say that a reality show featuring the Hurleys wouldn't draw interest. Hurley, whose second career as a bikini designer has drummed up a fanbase all its own, has raised Damian, who will turn 19 on April 4, on her own following a paternity dispute with ex-boyfriend Steve Bing. Bing died by suicide last year, though Hurley shared that they had recently mended their relationship. 

Damian reportedly also has six godfathers, including singer Elton John, actor Dennis Leary and Hurley's longtime ex, Hugh Grant. He and his mother are known both for their lookalike appearance and close relationship. 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Damian Hurley (@damianhurley1)

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

Recommended Stories

  • 17 Swimsuits With Rave Reviews on Amazon (Plus 8 That Are Just Pretty)

    For warmer days ahead.

  • The Attico Wants to Join You at the Beach

    The brand is launching on March 29 a beachwear capsule collection, called "State of Nature," carrying bikinis and one-piece swimsuits with a sexy touch.

  • Congress-woman elect whose husband died of COVID-19 urges hesitant Americans 'to use my story' and get vaccinated

    Julia Letlow, the Republican congresswoman-elect from Louisiana's 5th district, told CBS News' Margaret Brennan on Sunday that she is a "huge proponent" of the COVID-19 vaccines available to Americans, and she wants to "encourage anybody out there who's eligible to go ahead" and get their shot. “It’s definitely going to inform my work” congresswoman-elect @jbletlow tells @margbrennan of being elected into her late husband’s seat after he died from complications of COVID-19 in December, encouraging others to be vaccinated against the virus. pic.twitter.com/hy32r2ykXC — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) March 28, 2021 Many politicians on both sides of the aisle are urging their constituents to get vaccinated, of course, but Letlow's advocacy is particularly personal. Her future seat was initially won by her late husband, Luke Letlow, who died of COVID-19 complications last year at the age of 41. When Brennan pointed out polling shows there's still significant vaccine hesitancy among Republican voters younger than 65, Letlow said "that's why I want to be an advocate and a voice for everyone. Look at my family, use my story." Republican Rep.-elect @jbletlow's message to those in party still hesitant to receive a COVID-19 vaccine: “I want to be an advocate and a voice for everyone… Look at my family, use my story." pic.twitter.com/GyUMOcYYsS — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) March 28, 2021 More stories from theweek.comIs nuclear fusion the answer?5 cartoons about Biden’s immigration troublesThe legendary allure of Britain's AGA stove

  • ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Motel Now On Sale For $1.6M – But There’s A Catch

    The Rosebud Motel, which appeared in every episode of comedy classic Schitt’s Creek, has hit the marketplace. It’s priced to sell at $1.6 million US. The real building is actually named the Hockley Motel, located in Mono, Ontario, about 50 miles northwest of downtown Toronto. Before fame and the sitcom struck, the structure was used as […]

  • Kylie Jenner Turns Heads in the Nakedest Jumpsuit We've Ever Seen

    It's red hot (literally). 🔥

  • 'Potential to exponentially spread this': Spring break partying could lead to spike in coronavirus cases, experts say

    Although some may have immunity from prior infection or the vaccines, the variant B.1.1.7 is quickly becoming the dominant variant in Florida.

  • Lady Gaga shows off 35th birthday gift from boyfriend Michael Polansky: 'I can't wait to be home with you and our dogs'

    The singer and actress has been dating Polansky for more than a year.

  • Meet the brand that’s normalizing wire-free swimsuits for people with big boobs

    The brand carries swimsuit tops that accommodate band sizes 28-44 and cup sizes C-H.

  • Lady Gaga Gushes Over Her Boyfriend's Larger-Than-Life Gift on Her 35th Birthday

    Lady Gaga swooned over the gift her boyfriend Michael Polansky sent her while she is away filming House of Gucci in Rome. Scroll to see the sweet message she wrote about her partner.

  • Here's When the Last Episode of 'NCIS: New Orleans' Will Air

    "NCIS" fans won't be happy about this...

  • Indiana hires former Knicks, Hawks coach Mike Woodson as head coach

    Can Woodson, a former IU player, return the Hoosiers to glory?

  • Martin Short surprises on 'SNL' as Doug Emhoff for Kamala Harris' Seder: 'You got this baby!'

    Maya Rudolph's Kamala Harris and Martin Short's Doug Emhoff hosted a "unity Seder" on "SNL" this weekend.

  • There Was a Brief Glimmer of Hope for the Giant Boat Wedged in the Suez Canal

    Satellogic/Handout via ReutersThe cargo ship that has blocked the Suez Canal since Tuesday—and epitomized the mood of a battered and exhausted public—could be freed on Saturday night, some optimistic reports suggest.But, as the ship’s calamitous journey has so far indicated, there is plenty that could still go wrong.Yukito Higaki, president of the Japanese company that owns the Ever Given, said he hoped that a weekend high tide and the dislodging efforts already underway would help to refloat the ship, NBC reported. He also apologized for the multi-billion dollar mess. “We apologize for blocking the traffic and causing the tremendous trouble and worry to many people, including the involved parties,” Higaki said.Releasing Container Ship From Suez Canal Could Capsize ItThe blockade on one of the busiest shipping routes in the world has stalled hundreds of vessels and triggered an unfurling trade crisis. The jam has held up nearly $10 billion in trade each day, according to The New York Times, and added another layer of stress onto an industry already kneecapped by pandemic-induced lockdowns.Bloomberg reports that Ikea is among the slew of companies facing supply-chain issues, which is stressful news to anyone in the market for a cheap bookshelf. The Swedish company is reportedly “considering all options to ensure availability of products.” Construction equipment company Caterpillar “is said to be considering airlifting products if necessary.”In some positive news, the 1,312-foot long Ever Given ship had moved slightly as of Saturday morning, Reuters reports. The ship’s rudder finally began to operate on Friday night, and by the afternoon the stern had moved as well.One Suez Canal pilot told CNN that he believed the ship could be removed by Saturday night. “The locomotives are now full force and the ship is starting to operate its machines,” Hend Fathy Hussein, a spokeswoman for the Suez Canal Economic Zone, wrote on Facebook. “[B]ut it hasn’t been floating yet.”Osama Rabie, chairman of the Suez Canal Authority, said in a press conference on Saturday that he “could not say” when the ship might be free. Unusually strong winds continue to hinder attempts to move it. Hundreds of ships wait in the Red Sea as the Ever Given remains lodged in the Suez Canal. Mahmoud Khaled/AFP via Getty The BBC reported that 14 tugboats are aiding in Saturday’s refloating efforts. High winds were initially blamed for the grounding, but Rabie said on Saturday that human error may have played a part, too.“The weather was one reason, but maybe there was a technical error, or a human error,” he said.Workers are currently digging out the stuck ship and using tugboats to dislodge it. A worst case scenario, Rabie said, would be removing some of the cargo to lighten the load.The Ever Given has a capacity for 20,000 containers; according to the BBC removing that weight could take “weeks” and require “specialist equipment.” If the ship is not freed on Saturday, the Times reported that its “best chance” might come on Monday, when a high tide is predicted that could helpfully push up water levels.The canal provides a thoroughfare for around 15 percent of global shipping traffic.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Jalen Hurts named the winner of Eagles blockbuster trade with Dolphins

    Eagles second-year quarterback Jalen Hurts was named the winner of the Eagles, Dolphins blockbuster deal by Pro Football Focus

  • What Geno Auriemma told Iowa phenom Caitlin Clark postgame

    Moments after UConn's Sweet 16 victory, Auriemma summoned Iowa's prized freshman for a postgame chat. Clark detailed the conversation in her news conference.

  • Victoria Beckham 'looks 22' as she wows fans with new cut-out dress

    "You look so good!"

  • Lady Gaga Says 'All I Need' Is Boyfriend Michael Polansky and Her Dogs as She Marks Her 35th Birthday

    Lady Gaga received a massive bouquet of flowers from her boyfriend Michael Polansky on her 35th birthday on Sunday

  • Still waiting for your stimulus check? Here are 8 possible reasons

    President Biden signed the bill weeks ago, so why haven't you gotten your money?

  • New York lawmakers agree to legalize recreational marijuana

    New York is poised to join a growing number of states that have legalized marijuana after state lawmakers reached a deal to allow sales of the drug for recreational use. The agreement reached Saturday, which is expected to be signed into law in the coming days, would expand the state's existing medical marijuana program and set up a a licensing and taxation system for recreational sales. It has taken years for the state's lawmakers to come to a consensus on how to legalize recreational marijuana in New York.

  • AFC East news: Dolphins send first-round picks all over & have a QB now

    Buffalo Bills' AFC East rivals, the Miami Dolphins, trade first-round picks from 2021 NFL Draft.