Elizabeth Hurley, 53 hits the beach in hot pink bikini: 'You are a goddess among women'

Elizabeth Hurley, once again, stuns in a bikini (Credit: Instagram)

Elizabeth Hurley is back in a bikini on the beach, looking “truly amazingly stunning,” according to her fans.

The 53-year-old British model, actress and beachwear designer posted a photo of herself on Wednesday morning striking a pose in the sand to promote her swimwear line, and people can’t help but point out how fantastic she looks in hot pink.

While many just commented on the post with a flurry of hearts and heart-eyes emojis, others made sure to leave compliments.

“Still so gorgeous,” one person gushed. Another added, “It’s absolutely unbelievable how good you are looking.”

“You are a GODDESS among women,” a fan commented.

Her pink two-piece wasn’t the only thing dazzling another fan, who commented “beautiful Elizabeth - always brightens my day!”

Others wondered how she manages to defy age and still look fabulous in a bikini.

“This is why conspiracy theories exist,” someone commented. “How do you stay so young?

As usual, her fans are, to say the least, impressed.

