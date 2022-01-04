Elizabeth Holmes Found Guilty on Four Fraud Counts in Theranos Trial

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ethan Shanfeld
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

A federal jury in San Jose has found Elizabeth Holmes guilty on four counts of fraud in the trial stemming from the collapse of her Silicon Valley start-up Theranos. The jury found the former Theranos CEO not guilty of four other felony charges. On the three remaining fraud charges, the jury remained deadlocked, according to the Associated Press.

Holmes, who was the founder and CEO of the failed blood testing company, pleaded not guilty to nine counts of wire fraud and two counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. In the end, she was convicted on three counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Each of those counts carries a maximum sentence of 20 years. The jury, consisting of eight men and four women, deliberated more than 50 hours on and off during the Christmas and New Year’s period.

More from Variety

Holmes’ spectacular flame-out after rocketing to fame as the “next Steve Jobs” has captured Hollywood’s attention, spurring movie and TV adaptations, including Hulu’s “The Dropout” limited series, starring Amanda Seyfried as Holmes, which is set to premiere March 3.

The indictment accused Holmes and her business partner, Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani, of engaging in a “scheme, plan and artifice to defraud investors as to a material manner.” Balwani faces trial separately later this year.

Holmes’ trial, which started in September, has been a watershed in the world of white-collar crime, with the ruling serving as an indicator as to whether prosecutors will continue to pursue similar high-profile cases.

In 2018, Theranos paid a $500,000 fine to settle civil securities fraud charges with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Before the company dissolved and liquidated that same year, it settled several lawsuits with partners and investors.

Holmes founded Theranos in 2003 and, soon after, dropped out of Stanford University to work on the start-up full-time, raising almost $1 billion in the process. With Theranos, Holmes promised a revolutionary technology that could detect a variety of health conditions with a simple blood prick. In 2015, a Wall Street Journal investigation led by investigatve reporter John Carryrou revealed that Theranos’ technology did not work, and that Holmes was seemingly deceiving investors and commercial partners.

There are currently two Holmes-centered projects in progress. Hulu’s “The Dropout” limited series, starring Amanda Seyfried as the Theranos founder, will premiere on March 3. Meanwhile, Apple Original Films’ “Bad Blood,” directed by Adam McKay and starring Jennifer Lawrence as Holmes, is in development.

Holmes’ case has also spurred a cottage industry for podcasters. ABC News’ “The Dropout” and the Carryrou-produced “Bad Blood” podcasts have chronicled the trial in great detail since its Sept. 8 start.

Carryrou also laid the foundation of the Holmes expose in his 2018 book “Bad Blood: Secrets and Lies in a Silicon Valley Start-Up.”

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

  • The rise and fall of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes

    A U.S. jury on Monday found Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes guilty of conspiring to defraud investors in the blood testing startup, convicting her on four of 11 counts. Holmes, 37, was accused of defrauding investors and patients with her claims of revolutionizing lab testing with a machine that used a single drop of blood. Holmes rose to Silicon Valley fame after founding Theranos in 2003.

  • Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes guilty of fraud and conspiracy

    The jury found her not guilty of four other felony charges.

  • Elizabeth Holmes: Theranos founder convicted of fraud

    A jury found the Silicon Valley ex-CEO guilty on four of 11 counts after seven days of deliberations.

  • New cruises in Brazil suspended amid spread of omicron

    Cruise ship activity has been temporarily suspended along Brazil's shores until Jan. 21 due to the spread of the coronavirus' omicron variant, according to a statement the federal government published Monday night. The decision came after a recommendation from the nation’s health regulator, which said in a separate statement Monday night that it took into account the “spiraling increase of COVID-19 cases on board ships in recent days, which indicates a radical change in the epidemiological scenario.” The agency highlighted an “accentuated explosion” starting Dec. 26, with almost 800 cases detected on cruise ships in just nine days — 25 times the total seen over the prior 55 days and likely stemming from spread of the omicron variant, it said.

  • DeSantis calls for more monoclonal antibodies; feds say Florida is getting its fair share

    With COVID-19 cases soaring in Florida and the United States, Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday said that the omicron variant of the coronavirus driving the surge in new infections generally causes mild illness, that most COVID-positive patients in hospitals now were admitted for other medical reasons, and that the federal government is holding back on one of the few approved medical treatments for the disease.

  • Betty White 'died of natural causes' at age 99

    Betty White died "peacefully in her sleep at her home," her rep said on Monday.

  • Avoid These 3 Investing Mistakes in 2022

    Will 2022 be your most successful year as an investor yet? Maybe. But if that's your goal, then you'll need to stay away from these huge mistakes. 1. Not preparing for a stock market crash We don't know what the stock market has in store for the current year.

  • Bitcoin: El Salvador’s president makes some bold predictions for 2022

    El Salvador President expects bitcoin to reach $100,000 in 2022, among other predictions

  • Tentative Weekend Schedule for 2022 Daytona 500

    FULL SCHEDULE FOR THE 2022 DAYTONA 500 (TIMES, TV INFO SUBJECT TO CHANGE) CHANNEL FINDERHOW TO FIND FS1 REMIND MEADD TO CALENDAR Filter by Series: Tuesday, Feb. 15 5:05 p.m. ET First practice 6:35 p.m. ET Second practice Wednesday, Feb. 16 8:05 p.m. ET Qualifying (single vehicle, one lap, two rounds) Thursday, Feb. 17 4:35 […]

  • Leighton Vander Esch: We’re playing more against the refs than we are other teams

    Referee Scott Novak’s crew blew it. They ruled Chase Edmonds down when replay showed the Cardinals running back fumbled before he slid to the ground with 2:51 remaining in a three-point game. Osa Odighizuwa recovered for the Cowboys for what should have been their ball at their own 29. Alas, the Cowboys couldn’t challenge the [more]

  • Elizabeth Holmes convicted of 4 of 11 fraud counts in Theranos trial

    Elizabeth Holmes has been found guilty of defrauding investors as founder and CEO of Theranos. After four months of court proceedings and seven days of deliberations, the jury has reached a verdict that will have lasting implications in Silicon Valley and beyond. The former youngest and wealthiest female self-made billionaire was tried for two counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and nine counts of wire fraud.

  • Theranos verdict: five key moments from the trial that shook Silicon Valley

    The trial of CEO Elizabeth Holmes saw several former employees, board directors and even Holmes herself testify Elizabeth Holmes leaving the federal court in San Jose. Photograph: Nic Coury/AP Elizabeth Holmes, the founder of blood testing company Theranos, was found guilty of four charges of fraud on Monday, ending a closely followed saga that could have major implications for the tech world. Over the course of several months, federal prosecutors laid out a case to the jury that Holmes knowingl

  • Teens receive Covid jabs across India in face of Omicron threat

    India begins to vaccinate teenagers aged between 15 and 18 with the country's homegrown, WHO-approved Covaxin jab, as the country sees an uptick of Omicron cases.

  • Theranos Founder Elizabeth Holmes Found Guilty on 4 Counts of Wire Fraud, Conspiracy

    One-time media darling faces up to 20 years in prison

  • The Most Important Retirement Chart You'll See All Year

    Retirees don't have it easy these days. Investment income, which is probably the most important part of retirement planning, is under attack. Retirees need to understand what's happening and what it means for their retirement plan.

  • No, Betty White Didn’t Die After Getting COVID Booster Shot

    Late actress' agent says the star "died of natural causes," refuting false internet claims

  • Elizabeth Holmes trial: jury finds Theranos founder guilty on four fraud counts

    The jury delivered the verdict after announcing they were deadlocked on three of the 11 charges Holmes faced Theranos founder and former CEO Elizabeth Holmes holds hands with her partner, Billy Evans, and her mother, Noel Holmes. Photograph: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images Elizabeth Holmes, founder of Theranos, has been found guilty on four of 11 charges of fraud, concluding a high profile trial that captivated Silicon Valley and chronicled the missteps of the now-defunct blood testing startup. The

  • Ice-Caked Ship Carrying Cars Docks in Russia's Far East

    A ship carrying cars made for quite the sight when it docked in the far east Russian port city of Vladivostok on December 27 caked in ice.This footage, shot by Vladislav Pronichev on December 28, shows much of the ship’s superstructure and cargo covered in thick ice. One of the icy vehicles can be seen being unloaded by crane.Shipping union official Petr Osichanskiy told local media the ice was caused by large waves driven by powerful winds. He said that while there was nothing too unusual about ice forming on ships, the December winds were “much stronger than usual” and “sailors aren’t used to it.” Credit: Vladislav Pronichev via Storyful

  • #VeryAsian hashtag goes viral after racist criticism of Korean American news anchor

    The hashtag “Very Asian” has taken off on Twitter after a viewer left a racist voice message for an Asian American news anchor who said that she ate dumplings

  • Anchorman and The Office Actor David Koechner Arrested on New Year's Eve for Suspected DUI

    David Koechner was arrested Friday afternoon and spent the night in custody, according to arrest records