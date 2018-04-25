Elizabeth Banks's R-rated joke about new 'Venom' trailer ignites a celebrity Twitter conversation

Spider-Man actress Elizabeth Banks just had to comment on the new Venom trailer. (Photo: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

One of the best things about social media is that every now and then we get a glimpse of celebs being completely themselves, whether they’re ranting or gushing or, in the case of Elizabeth Banks, joking around with celebrity friends.

Such a moment happened on Tuesday, after Yahoo Entertainment shared a photo of Venom, a villain from the Marvel Comics’ Spider-Man saga, as portrayed in the upcoming origin story film, Venom. While a teaser released in February offered a taste of what the movie would include, the clip did not show star Tom Hardy in costume, which was what fans wanted most to see. Their reaction was decidedly mixed.

#Venom shows its fanged face in first full-length trailer — to mixed reviews https://t.co/ssAO6wuNZU pic.twitter.com/CUhzPs5HuS — Yahoo Entertainment (@YahooEnt) April 24, 2018

But Spider-Man actress Elizabeth Banks was pretty clear about what she thought.

Looks like he’s eating a dick. https://t.co/CwvcPEAMeJ — Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) April 24, 2018

Other celebs got in on the joke too.

I really needed someone to say it. Thank you for being our fearless leader. — Sophia Bush (@SophiaBush) April 24, 2018

In my version of the movie, he would be. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) April 24, 2018

I bet this is what it would have been like if Clark Gable and Vivian Leigh had chatted on Twitter. — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) April 24, 2018

This is how twitter should be used — Chris Mintz-Plasse (@MintzPlasse) April 24, 2018

LEGIT! ✔️ — Jaime King (@Jaime_King) April 24, 2018

In fact, so many people were following Banks’s lead and making fun of the photo that she decided to clarify her, um, official statement about the trailer.

PS: Just having fun with the picture used. I think that @Venommovie trailer looks hot. Tom Hardy is gonna kill it as #Venom. — Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) April 24, 2018

So kind of her to throw a little business to an arthouse film, wasn’t it?

