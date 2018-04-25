    Elizabeth Banks's R-rated joke about new 'Venom' trailer ignites a celebrity Twitter conversation

    Raechal Leone Shewfelt
    Editor, Yahoo Entertainment
    Spider-Man actress Elizabeth Banks just had to comment on the new Venom trailer. (Photo: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

    One of the best things about social media is that every now and then we get a glimpse of celebs being completely themselves, whether they’re ranting or gushing or, in the case of Elizabeth Banks, joking around with celebrity friends.

    Such a moment happened on Tuesday, after Yahoo Entertainment shared a photo of Venom, a villain from the Marvel Comics’ Spider-Man saga, as portrayed in the upcoming origin story film, Venom. While a teaser released in February offered a taste of what the movie would include, the clip did not show star Tom Hardy in costume, which was what fans wanted most to see. Their reaction was decidedly mixed.

    But Spider-Man actress Elizabeth Banks was pretty clear about what she thought.

    Other celebs got in on the joke too.

    In fact, so many people were following Banks’s lead and making fun of the photo that she decided to clarify her, um, official statement about the trailer.

    So kind of her to throw a little business to an arthouse film, wasn’t it?

